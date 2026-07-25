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Equipping for Faithful OM Mission Leadership

GoalRs 100,000 MUR
RaisedRs 30,800 MUR

Fundraiser created byRalph Bandmann

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ralph Bandmann

Equipping for Faithful OM Mission Leadership

I’m grateful to share that I’ve recently stepped into a new role as Board Member (Treasurer) with Operation Mobilisation.


In this role, I help steward resources and support leaders serving in mission fields around the world. I want to serve in this responsibility with wisdom, integrity, and a heart aligned with God’s purposes.


I’ve been given the opportunity to attend a one-week training in Thailand:

“Coaching – Mentoring Essentials.”

This training will equip me to:

  1. Better support and disciple leaders in ministry
  2. Strengthen accountability and stewardship
  3. Encourage sustainable, Christ-centered mission work



Why this matters:

Healthy leadership strengthens the entire body. By growing in mentoring and coaching, I’ll be better equipped to serve those who are actively ministering in challenging contexts.

This is not just personal growth—it’s an investment into multiplying faithful leadership.



Financial Need: MUR 100,000 (~ USD 2,100)

  1. Flights: MUR 59,000 (~ USD 1,250)
  2. Airport Transfers: MUR 10,000 (~ USD 210)
  3. Accommodation, Training Materials & Food: MUR 19,000 (~ USD 400)
  4. Insurance: MUR 5,000 (~ USD 100)
  5. Contingency: MUR 7,000 (~ USD 150)



How you can partner

If you feel led, I would value your partnership:

  1. Give – any amount helps
  2. Pray – for wisdom, growth, and lasting impact
  3. Share – with others who may want to support


If 50 people give MUR 2,000 (~ USD 42), the goal is reached.



My Commitment

I will:

  1. Share updates during the journey
  2. Provide a summary of what I learn
  3. Apply these insights to strengthen the ministry we serve


Thank you for standing with me in this.

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