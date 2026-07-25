Equipment Fund:Powering Eunique English&Media Lab

Blessings!





I’m raising funds to upgrade the equipment for Eunique English & Media Lab here in Lagos, Nigeria.





We provide English tutoring, video editing, subtitles, and voiceovers for students, creators, and small businesses. Our goal is to educate and create jobs.





Right now, our current computer can’t run professional editing software like DaVinci Resolve. We’re turning down work because of it.





What we need:

A MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Total Needed: ₦2,500,000





How this helps:

1. Deliver professional video projects for clients faster

2. Launch high-quality online English classes

3. Hire and train 2 young editors





Your seed of support is an investment in education and Nigerian talent. Every gift matters.





If you can’t give, please pray for us and share.





Thank you and God bless you.