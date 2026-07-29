GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Equine Hospital Care for Little “Trooper”

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$695 USD

Fundraiser created byLucy Long

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lucy Long

Equine Hospital Care for Little “Trooper”

Our sweet and sassy Tennessee Walking Horse mare, Khaleesi, gave birth just after midnight on June 9th to this sweet and stunning little colt. Within 90 minutes he was standing, nursing, and had passed meconium.


We celebrated and fussed over him, and started working on a name. On his right side he appears to be wearing a puffer vest or tuxedo, and looking down on his back he appears to have a perfect hourglass or sand clock. On his forelock is a tiny white crescent offset to his right and an opposing white snip on the left half of his muzzle. We considered “The Vest Impression”, “Vest in Show”, “Tennessee Tux”, “North Face”, and “Dressed to Gait” for his registered name, and Tux, Dapper, North, and Rolex for barn name ideas.


We watched him all through night and next day, but we soon noticed he wasn’t very energetic and he appeared to be straining. Two emergency vet visits later we were hauling him to the equine hospital, where he received amazing for intestinal blockage, a nasty stomach ulcer, and a severe infection.


Truthfully, with my recent layoff and two surgeries this year, we simply cannot afford this hospitalization, but we also couldn’t watch this sweet and incredibly precious boy fade and ultimately pass either, so as much as I absolutely hate asking for help, I am humbling myself and asking for prayers and support and assistance from our network and fellow horse lovers as you are able. Every little bit helps. Our equine hospital bill is $6,850. He is home now but not out of the woods. He continues to struggle with normal digestion and colic and is receiving ongoing treatment and vet visits. Now we are thinking the perfect registered name might be “Fully Vested in Time”. While we haven’t fully settled on a name yet (feel free to weigh in), he has been an absolute trooper so far, so for now, he’s our little “Trooper” and we would greatly appreciate it if you would consider supporting his care in any way you can.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve