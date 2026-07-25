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Equestrian Leadership Academy at DUT

GoalKES 800,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byWings O' Wind Trust

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dan Kamau

Equestrian Leadership Academy at DUT

Building a Legacy of Leadership and Conservation Rooted in Faith


The Vision:

Imagine a place where world-class higher education, environmental conservation, and faith-based servant leadership converge to empower the next generation of African leaders.


The WOW Trust, in official partnership with the Diaspora University Trust, is establishing a permanent home for the WOW Equestrian & Leadership Academy within the master-planned ecosystem of Diaspora University Town (DUT) in Taita Taveta, Kenya.


Through our Master Joint Development and Integrated Campus Land Allocation Agreement, we have secured a dedicated property zone to build a premier institutional anchor.


This academic program will host our faith based specialized 4-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree program in Equine Management, Conservation & Faith-Based Leadership—bridging the gap between professional agribusiness, eco-somatic clinical therapy, and sustainable savanna rangeland management.


Why Taita Taveta & DUT?

Diaspora University Town isn’t just a location; it is a thriving, sustainable master-planned ecosystem built to international standards. By integrating our campus directly into the DUT framework, our students gain access to:


•A Living Laboratory:

Direct integration with expansive rangeland conservation projects and human-wildlife interface management boundaries.


•Institutional Synergy:

A collaborative academic network designed for long-term regional development and socio-economic transformation.


•Off-Grid Innovation:

Sustainable infrastructure models, leveraging borehole hydrology, advanced solar grids, and climate-resilient engineering.


Where Your Investment Goes

To transition this academic blueprint into brick-and-mortar reality, our initial launch phase is focused on establishing critical baseline infrastructure. Your generous contributions will directly fund:


¹Eco-Stable & Facility Engineering:

Constructing sustainable, ventilation-optimized equine husbandry facilities designed specifically for regional biosecurity and tropical pathogen containment.


²Borehole Hydrology & Solar Utility Hubs:

Securing independent power and water lifelines to ensure total resource independence for the campus.


³Therapeutic Tracks & Trail Design:

Creating open-terrain wilderness therapy layouts for our advanced Eco-Somatic and PTSD recovery programs.


⁴Student Leadership & Camp Infrastructure: Building the initial spaces for community mentorship and faith-based youth leadership retreats.

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