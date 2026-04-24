I'm raising funds to help cover the cost of my epilepsy service dog, and would be so grateful to anyone who can help! I've been approved for placement through CARES Inc in Concordia, Kansas, which is a small, family owned faith based organization that trains and places service dogs. I'm so excited that I'm scheduled to be matched with my dog in March, but really need some help fundraising. The cost of the dog is 7k but I will have to travel almost 800 miles there, stay a week, and travel almost 800 miles back home so the rest of the fund is for that. Your support will help make this life-saving service dog possible for me!