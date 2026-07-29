Enzo is 5 Fighting for Life and his Voice





At 3:48 pm on June 11, 2020, Enzo arrived into this world — and nobody was ready. Especially during the peak of Covid

His parents walked into that delivery room with the same hope every family carries — that everything would be okay.





And then everything changed in an instant.





Enzo was born with a giant omphalocele that was ruptured — his intestines, liver, and organs had formed outside his body. With hemifacial microsomia — one side of his face didn't develop fully. With microtia — not a hearing condition, but no external ear at all on one side. And a distended testicle requiring its own surgical care. A rupture in those first fragile moments sent him straight to the operating table.





He spent the first nine hours of his life in surgery. The doctors weren't sure he would survive the night.





He did. Because Enzo doesn't know how to quit.





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NO WARNINGS . NO TEST PREPARED US.

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We walked into that delivery room expecting ordinary — and came out holding the most extraordinary person we have ever known.





After nine hours of surgery, Enzo spent 60+ days in the NICU. He came home. Then the hospital called again. And again. Because his conditions doesn't take breaks. But neither does he.





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WHO ENZO IS

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Five years old, and Enzo has never been able to speak.





Not because the thoughts aren't there — because the TMJ joint that would let him form words was never there when he was born. He is non-verbal. He communicates through an audio device — a screen that speaks for him. It is not enough. It cannot let him say "I love you" the way his heart means it. It cannot let him call for his mom in the night. It cannot let him tell his brothers how he feels.





Intestinal & organ reorganization + full abdominal wall closure . It is urgent. TMJ reconstruction surgery is not optional. Every month without it is another month Enzo is trapped inside his own silence.





And yet — despite all of this — Enzo communicates more warmth and more humanity than most people manage in a lifetime of words. He reaches for your hand when you look like you need it. He figures out exactly what will make you laugh — and does it. He walks into a room when he is able to, and something in the air shifts. Everyone feels it.





He wants to play soccer. He wants to ride a bike. He wants to race cars. He watches soccer and has that look in his eye — the one that says "this is mine." A child who has lived more of his life in hospitals than on playgrounds, who has never spoken a word, looks at a soccer field and sees possibility.





That is Enzo. That is who we are fighting for.





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HIS BIRTHDAY IS ALMOST HERE.

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.

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His medical team has been honest with us: as Enzo grows, his anatomy shifts. The organ reorganization and full closure surgery becomes more complex and riskier every single month. The TMJ surgery window is also narrowing.





What is achievable today becomes harder tomorrow.





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WHAT THE SURGERIES INVOLVE

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SURGERY 1 — MOST URGENT — Window Is Now:

Intestinal & organ reorganization + full abdominal wall closure. Surgeons will return Enzo's intestines and liver to where they were meant to be from birth. The distended testicle will also be addressed. Every month of delay changes the anatomy and increases the risk.





SURGERY 2 — Rib Cartilage Harvest + Ear Reconstruction:

Enzo was born with no external ear at all on one side. Surgeons will harvest cartilage from his own rib cage to build one for the very first time in his life. A multi-stage process requiring extraordinary precision.





SURGERY 3 — TMJ Joint Reconstruction + Hemifacial Rebuilding — HIS VOICE:

Enzo has no TMJ joint. He uses an audio device to communicate. This surgery will give him the ability to speak freely for the first time in his life. To say "I love you." To call for his mom. To tell his brothers how he feels. To say his own name out loud. This is not optional. This is the surgery that sets him free.





After Surgery 1 alone: 44+ expected days in the PICU if there are no complications — plus in-hospital rehabilitation and physical therapy before he can go home.





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THREE BROTHERS WHO NEVER COMPLAINED

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He has three brothers — ages 3, 7, and 15. They have adapted to his world without being asked. They have grown up watching their brother fight in ways that would break most adults. Not one of them has ever complained or asked for anything — because they made Enzo the priority without being told.





There is no extended family to step in. No backup. Just four boys and two parents who love fiercely — and who are asking for help for the very first time.





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TWO PARENTS. ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING.

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This is not a family that gave up. This is a family that fought so hard for so long that they have run out of runway.





We sold our watches. Our jewelry. Our furniture. We liquidated our 401(k) and entire retirement fund. We cashed out every stock we had. We took on personal loans. We relocated our entire family to reach the hospital best equipped to handle Enzo's complexity.





Mom works. Dad works. We hand off at the door — one heading in as the other heads out — every single day. No overlap. No rest. No other way.





And now — just as the finish line appeared — the original hospital has stepped up and wants to complete Enzo's surgery themselves. That is incredible for his care. But it means separating the family again across states. Traveling back. Starting logistics from zero with nothing left in reserve. Finding housing in two locations. Figuring out childcare for three boys while both parents are separated.





We are not asking from a place of shame. We are asking from a place of love — because we have reached the end of what two people can do alone.





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A NOTE FROM ENZO'S MOM AND DAD

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"I need to be completely honest. As Enzo's father, I have sold everything I had — my watches, my jewelry, every asset we owned — to keep him alive and keep this family together. I have lost things I can never replace. But I would do it again without a second thought, because he is worth every single bit of it.





We are at the end of what two people can do alone. The finish line is right in front of us. We just need help crossing it."





We relocated everything to get him here. Now we have to navigate going back. We have nothing left to sell. But we have never stopped — and we are not going to stop now.





He is going to be the superstar he was born to be. He is going to play soccer. He is going to say his first words. We have never doubted any of it for a single second.





He has fought since his first breath. So have we. Now we are asking you to fight with us.





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WHERE YOUR DONATION GOES

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Every dollar goes directly to:





• Organ reorganization & full abdominal closure surgery — the most urgent step

• Rib cartilage harvest & ear reconstruction — building the ear he was never born with

• TMJ reconstruction — the surgery that gives Enzo his voice for the first time

• 44+ days in the PICU + in-hospital rehab and physical therapy

• Interstate travel — the original hospital is completing surgery in another state

• Housing in two locations during treatment and recovery

• Daily transportation to specialists and follow-up care

• Childcare for three brothers (ages 3, 7, and 15) while both parents are at Enzo's side

• Rebuilding basic family stability — two parents who sold and cashed out everything need help standing back up





These conditions are treatable. These surgeries are achievable. The only things standing between Enzo and a life where he can speak, play soccer, and grow up whole — are time and resources.





You can help with both. Right now.





If you can give five dollars — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you can only share this page — that is a gift too.





One share could reach the person who changes everything for this little boy.













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Every dollar. Every share. Every prayer.

It matters to a little boy who wants nothing more than to live and say his first words out loud.

Thank you.



