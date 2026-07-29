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EnVision Miami

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Haddad

Fundraiser funds will be received by Church of Emmanuel

EnVision Miami

I've been on multiple mission trips since 2003, both as a student and as a leader, but this year marks a special first: serving as the youth pastor leading our students on a mission trip.


From June 27 through July 3, our youth group will be traveling to Miami to partner with Envision, the short-term missions ministry of our denomination, the Christian and Missionary Alliance. My goal is to give our students the same kind of life-changing experience that my youth leaders gave me when I was a teenager. Mission trips have a unique way of helping students grow in their faith, broaden their perspective, and discover what it means to serve others in Jesus' name.


We will be serving alongside an established ministry that is already deeply invested in its community. Rather than creating our own projects, we will come alongside local leaders and be the hands and feet they need to accomplish their ongoing work. Our team will participate in service and building projects, help lead programs for children, and spend time learning about and engaging with a culture different from our own.


Our team is working to raise a total of $7,000 to fully fund this trip. While part of that amount covers my travel and participation costs, a significant portion will help meet the needs of our students by offsetting trip expenses and ensuring that finances do not become a barrier for students who want to serve. One of my greatest desires is to make this opportunity accessible to every student God has called to go.


If you would consider supporting this ministry financially, you would not simply be helping us get to Miami—you would be investing in the spiritual growth of our students and in the work God is already doing through His people there. Every gift, regardless of size, helps make this opportunity possible. If you are unable to give, your prayers for our students, leaders, and the people we will serve are just as appreciated.


Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support.

All donations will be sent directly to Church of Emmanuel and managed by Brooke Daniels, the church's Office Manager. Brooke is responsible for receiving and distributing mission trip funds on behalf of the church.


Donations will be used to cover mission trip expenses for participating students and leaders, including transportation, lodging, ministry costs, and financial assistance where needed. Any funds raised will be distributed through the church and applied directly to the needs of the Envision Miami Mission Trip rather than being deposited into a personal account or absorbed into the operating budget.


-Johnnie

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