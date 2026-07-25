Entering Into The Married Byzantine Priesthood

"Now the Lord said to Abram, 'Go from your country and your kindred and your father's house to the land that I will show you.' ... So Abram went, as the Lord had told him."

— Genesis 12:1, 4





Dear Friends,





Responding joyfully to the call of the Lord, we are leaving all things to follow Christ into Austria, where Nick will receive formation for the Married Priesthood within the Byzantine Catholic Tradition!





Whatever is raised here will be used for the following:





Relocation Costs: One-time expenses like visas, passports, flights, and initial shipping or luggage fees.





Daily Living: Car, utilities, groceries, and local health insurance.





Education: School tuition, books, supplies, and language learning





We will have no secure means of support for a while…we are working to start a nonprofit to help families who find themselves where we are!





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!





+Nicholas, Lorena, Francis and Anthony





Visit our webpage at: https://THEODOCHOS.COM

To learn more about the Catholic Married Priesthood and its History in the US visit: https://www.mdpi.com/2077-1444/16/6/752