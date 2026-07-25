England missions trip

To often we consider Europe as “already reached” and we don’t often think they need missionaries. Especially since Europe has been sending missionaries for hundreds of years! But the reality is Europe and specifically England is spiritually dead. There is darkness and loneliness and a need for real church. Not the beautiful historical church’s there, but alive, thriving and bible believing church. My passion is discipleship, on my 6 month trip in England I will be alongside other missionaries building community and raising up leaders. During that time we will be praying for boldness and awakening. The first big hurdle in this journey will be fundraising! I have full faith that God has called me to this and he will be the one providing, if you feel called to giving to his plan, and helping me cover the expenses of plane tickets, housing and meals, I would be honored if you joined me in this ministry!