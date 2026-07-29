Enforcing a High Court Order against Fin Attrition

Headline: A High Court Judge Ruled in My Favor. Help me finish the fight!





Dear Friends, Supporters, and Champions of Justice.





My name is Marlon Marinus. I am an independent Business Consultant from Cape Town, South Africa. For years, I have been locked in a grueling legal battle against a wealthy opponent, Mr. Faure, to recover funds that are rightfully mine.





I fought hard. I did things the right way. And I won!





The High Court of South Africa issued a definitive appeal judgment completely vindicating my position. In a remarkable and reportable judgment, the Judge explicitly found that my opponent engaged in a deliberate strategy of financial attrition against me—intentionally dragging out legal proceedings for years to bankrupt me, break my spirit, and force me to abandon my claim.





They underestimated my resolve. But while the court gave me justice on paper, the system has created a secondary barrier that I cannot cross alone. I am honestly struggling with income through my self-employed business and personal income situation, causing real difficulties in supporting my wife and 2-year old son.





The Crisis: Winning the Battle, But Frozen by the Cost of Accountability

To enforce a High Court judgment and finally attach the assets from Mr. Faure's personal estate, South African law requires significant upfront cash payments for third-party disbursement fees (Sheriff costs, formal court executions, and specialized tracing).

Because of the years-long "stalling strategy" weaponized against me, my business and personal finances have been pushed to the brink. I have accumulated R100,000 in personal and business debt just surviving this prolonged legal warfare, and my current attorneys require R88,000 in upfront disbursement fees to execute the sheriff's attachments.





This is where the system breaks for everyday people: I hold a successful High Court judgment, yet justice is being frozen simply because I lack the upfront cash to enforce it. My opponent is counting on the fact that I will run out of money before he is forced to comply with the settlement terms.





Why this is a Campaign for Justice, Not Just Legal Fees

This campaign isn't just about an attorney's bill. It is a stand against a broken status quo where wealthy individuals can ignore High Court orders by out-spending and out-waiting their victims.





Your donations will be used strictly to:

Fund the acculumated Disbursements (R88,000): To immediately pay the outstanding Sheriff and execution teams Disbursements. Additional estimated veil-lifting application costs (R50,000): To fund the additional legal costs related to lifting the Corporate veil.





How you can Help:

If you believe that a court order should mean something, and that wealthy elites should not be allowed to exhaust everyday entrepreneurs into submission, please consider supporting this fund.





Donate: Whether you give in Rands, Dollars, Pounds, or Euros, your support directly funds the enforcement of accountability.

Share: Please share this campaign with your networks, the international diaspora, and anyone passionate about legal reform, public interest justice, and fighting corporate/individual bullying.





The High Court has already proven the merits of this case.

With your help, we can turn a paper judgment into real, enforceable justice.





You can read the full published High Court judgment here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MT7QdBu_T7ZQGpAje1G3_GFCtfVhQhA5/view?usp=drive_link





You can read the full published Magistrates Court Default Judgment here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HOT11IFEHtKTVGn_zyhXZ2_SqZVWQ6H-/view?usp=drive_link





Thank you for standing with me.





Marlon Marinus

Managing Director

MCC Marinus Consultants (PTY) Ltd