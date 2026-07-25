Ending the Reign of the Video That Won't Die

Hi Friends!





Odds are you came here via my Substack. I can't explain this fundraiser any better than I did there, so if you haven't seen the Substack essay, here it is (sorry, you might have to cut/paste): https://bestservedcole.substack.com/p/a-meditation-on-death-and-an-invitation





But you've probably seen it, and it's a pretty long piece, so no need for me to add more words than you've already suffered through. You know why I'm here, you know what needs to be done. I'm trying to fund a new version of the 1992 propaganda video that Elon Musk and his minions will not let die, and I need your help.





And any help will be greatly appreciated. I mean that, truly.





Thank you for coming with me this far! I'm grateful for your support.





Dave