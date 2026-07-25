Ending after 31 years

My husband decided you tell me after 31 years that he no longer wants to be married. I was a stray at home mom for 29 years. I recently got a job but I do not have any money saved to get me through the divorce. I'm trying to find a pro-bono or a low income lawyer to help me get through this. I also need to live till it's over. I feel so embarrassed asking but I'm at my lowest right now. Thank you