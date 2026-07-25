End Times Revival Center- Apostolic Hub

Vision Statement

To awaken and equip a global movement of Philangelists—leaders who integrate business success, radical generosity, and Spirit-led obedience for eternal impact.





Mission Statement

To build prayer-centered environments, leadership gatherings, and teaching platforms that form marketplace and ministry leaders into faithful stewards who demonstrate Christ through influence, generosity, and obedience.





Action Statement

We move at the pace of the Holy Spirit—starting small, building deep, prioritizing prayer over platform, and stewarding every opportunity for Kingdom impact.





We also developed a stronger movement language that fit your heart for the Philangelist Institute and the Revival Worship & Training Center:

Executive Vision (Movement Version)

To raise and release a global generation of Philangelists who unite prayer, business, generosity, and evangelism to transform cities and nations for the Kingdom of God.





Executive Mission

To equip entrepreneurs, business leaders, pastors, ministry leaders, and believers to discover their God-given assignment, steward their influence faithfully, and use their resources to advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





Action Statement

We accomplish this by:

Equipping leaders through biblical training. Connecting marketplace and ministry together. Mobilizing generosity for Kingdom expansion. Establishing centers of prayer and revival. Empowering every believer to live as both a steward and a soul winner.



