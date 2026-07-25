End of this Age Sponsorship

In February 2024, God revealed God and the coming of the End of this age to me. I immediately reoriented all my efforts in obedience to God to clear the way for global revelation of this irrepressible truth: God is here to help us, we have all the resources we need, and it's simply a collective duty to repent while making better decisions aligned with God's Will.





The immediate persecution from sharing this good news was severe violence from my wife and family, which included the use of State-sponsored instruments of domestic terrorism to have me beaten within my own home illegally by police intruders without any investigation and called with false reports (all documented by God's will to ensure the documentary record reflected exact timestamps that are beyond reproach), illegally rendered homeless without access to any of my substantial assets, and kidnap my children from me. It is your Elijah wake-up call that you have all been failing miserably.





My wife stated, "I don't want to be married to an evangelist." while persistently refusing to receive testimony that would clarify the major issues related to God's Designs put into a form for her consumption. In her complete state of psychopathic denial, she would approach, make abusive comments about mental illness, and then immediately say, "I don't have time for this" when confronted with the reasonable explanations of the basis within God. It became quite frustrating to be abused in this way since I always offered that, if she could find an error in the explanation and the reasons behind the Designs I offered her, I would gladly submit to her appeals to "seek help," which is inherently an appeal to use forbidden practices that plainly contradict Discipleship. It's peak insanity when you have delusions of grandeur that a pill can overwhelm God's Sovereignty to "cure the God out of someone," so to speak.





Since the corrupt legalistic framework of the State of Colorado and the United States promote the on-demand dissolution of marriages for any reason, including communion with the One True God being displeasing to the Unbeliever who intends to live in a godless house and sacrificing the children to believe in false gods instead, I attempted to grant her relief from being married to an evangelist, telling her that I could not prevent her from receiving a divorce, so we should sit down together to work on it collaboratively so that she and our children could be provided for in whatever way she wanted. She did not engage with this offer of a complete Collaborative Settlement written by her and for her, instead orchestrating in secret a violent escalation of her own domestic violence to manufacture a hero narrative for herself as the victim for having a doting husband and father who devoted every ounce of energy to the family while also serving in this new capacity for God.





This is where the timestamps for service of legal documents becomes important, but this woman kept ranting maniacally about "This has to be adversarial! This has to be adversarial!" every time I asked that she provide the Settlement that she wanted so that I could walk away from her to focus on delivering news of the End of this age for God since I could not justify putting my family ahead of every other family in this world when acting on the news of the coming of the End of this age for God would resolve whatever weaknesses of spirit were overwhelming my wife.





There's so much more to say, but for over two years, the State of Colorado has allowed my now ex-wife in their eyes to refuse Settlement written by her on her terms, constantly push back final hearing dates, and violently ruin my children's childhood. God's point in this is that there is no legalistic solution in your system of iniquity. However, since all of my substantial assets are currently frozen behind this ambush of a "no fault" divorce for two years without resolution, I'm currently reliant on charity to continue to work on this very important mission.





The current monthly contribution goal is exactly equal to my previous salary as a software engineer for the Worker's Lab to develop white-label architecture for labor organizers to platform the experiences of the workers they served, and my after-hours efforts for them to be able to do their work more productively through which God supplied the revelation of the End when reaching the resolution of an infinite regress of faith-works in productive dialogues of standard of living. After my wife, they were the first I shared the revelation with, telling them in our Monday morning check in, "Hope is Real, and even when you feel like what you're doing here is not making the impact it should, you matter and are seen." That got me fired.





When God appears for you in that way, there's no room for regret in being persecuted and removed from your livelihood. You keep moving since it matters to help other people see God, too, and God will give you that faith the road bumps were meant to put you where you needed to be. When turned out from my job, I had evangelism to do. When turned out of my home and onto the streets, I had already been focused on what ways I could leverage my background as an economist to assist in solving root causes of homelessness and God just gave me the platform to be on the streets to learn from them and share with them, which quickly exhausted what savings I had that my wife did not lock me out of. Without realizing it at the time, I rattled through a checklist of all the things Christ wanted disciples to do when following Him, facing violence randomly and senselessly along the way.