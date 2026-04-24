End of life celebration and wishes

Our mom has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, heart failure, and stage 3 kidney disease. We want to use this time to celebrate her life with her, creating memories together and giving her a mini honeymoon at home or locally, somewhere special she can enjoy. and converting space in her home for hospice We're also raising funds to help with interment plans so she can see and know where she will be buried, giving her peace of mind about what comes next.