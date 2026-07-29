End of life care for 4 horses

We have 6 horses, 4 of which are in their mid 20's and aging fast. We don't want their end to be on some truck or starving in someone's back yard. They are family and have earned their retirement. But veterinarian and burial costs are not cheap. We're asking for any help to keep them healthy and happy until it's time, and it wont be long before they cross the rainbow bridge. Any money left over will be donated to our local church and youth horse programs which is why we're asking for so much. No we are not going to buy more horses, when these girls pass we'll be left at 2 and we will enjoy their lives like we enjoyed the others and give them a dignified end as well. We have 3 buried on our small place already, we are not horse traders looking for a quick buck, these 4 are very close in age and declining about the same rate and most likely will pass very closely the same time. Any help would be appreciated.