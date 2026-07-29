End child Marriage campaign

END CHILD MARRIAGE IN WAKISO DISTRICT, UGANDA

Child marriage remains a serious public health and social challenge in Wakiso District, exposing young girls to early pregnancies, maternal health risks, school dropout, and long-term poverty.

Social Action, a community-based organization, is leading a targeted campaign to address this issue through education and community engagement. Our approach focuses on empowering parents, guardians, and children with knowledge about the health, social, and economic consequences of child marriage.

How Your Support Will Help:

Facilitate transportation to reach rural and high-risk communities

Design and print awareness banners for community sensitization

Produce and distribute educational materials

Provide refreshments for participants and volunteers during outreach sessions

Call to Action

We urgently seek financial support to sustain and expand this campaign. Your contribution will directly help prevent early marriages, protect children’s health, and promote a safer, more educated generation.

Together, we can make a measurable difference in the lives of vulnerable children.