In the summer of 2026, Raine, Shotsi, and Stephanie Waterman are planning to go to Waikato, Aotearoa (known as Hamilton, New Zealand) to encourage Te Rautini church in their work of reconciliation. The indigenous Christians of Aotearoa, like those of New England, are ready to share the power of the gospel in the context of their culture and lived experience. For this to happen, the church must intentionally work toward intercultural reconciliation. Te Rautini stands out as a church that has developed a model to follow this calling of Jesus. The things the Watermans learn and share there will also encourage their home church in Lancaster, NH, in its reconciliation work. Let’s strengthen each other with God’s word!