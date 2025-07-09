Encounter Him - Revival Events

Encounter Him is an evangelistic revival ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone and everyone. We host revival events in public venues, creating a welcoming environment where people from all backgrounds and denominations can come together to hear the life-changing message of the Gospel.





We believe that Jesus is coming again soon, and our mission is to reach as many people as possible with the saving message of Jesus Christ. Rather than focusing on denominational differences, we are committed to proclaiming the central message of the Christian faith — that Jesus Christ came to save sinners and offer eternal life to all who believe.





Your financial support helps make these events possible. Donations are used to cover the cost of the public venues, advertisement, and travel expenses. Every gift enables us to share the Gospel with more people, changing the lives of the lost, broken, and hurting.





Thank You for Your Support,

Brett Rousselle