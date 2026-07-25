Empowering the Next Generation of Christian Leader

​We are reaching out to ask for your prayerful and financial support for the Jinka University Christian Students Fellowship, operating under the Evangelical Students' and Graduates' Union of Ethiopia (EvaSUE).

Our Mission

​Our primary vision is to serve university students and expand the Kingdom of God. We are dedicated to guiding students during their vital campus years, helping them live Christ-like lives, and equipping them to become true disciples.

​What We Do

​To achieve this vision, our fellowship runs consistent, life-changing initiatives every single week, including:

​Spiritual Nurturing: Weekly programs, targeted teachings, and discipleship training.

​Gospel Outreach: Active evangelism and witnessing campaigns to share the good news across the campus community.

​Church Partnerships: We act as a bridge—receiving young believers from local churches, equipping them thoroughly during their academic journey, and returning them to the church as mature, ready-to-serve leaders upon graduation.

​Why We Need Your Support

​Ministry on a university campus requires vital resources to sustain weekly programs, organize outreach events, print training materials, and support student development. By partnering with us, you are investing directly in the spiritual foundation of tomorrow's professionals, marketplace ministers, and community leaders.

​How You Can Help

​Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a tangible difference in keeping this campus ministry vibrant and effective.

​Direct Bank Transfer (Ethiopia): * Bank: Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE)

​Account Number: 1000775098647

​Official Reference: Letter No. ኤቫሱ/005/2026 (Jinka Area Office Coordinator: Kumneger Milkias)

​Thank you for standing with us in love and partnership to advance the Gospel among university students! May God richly bless your generosity.