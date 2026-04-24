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Empowering My Educational Journey.

Goal€1,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAhmed Hayani

Empowering My Educational Journey.

People often say that success isn't determined by the financial situation you start with, but by the drive you have to keep moving forward. I am doing everything I can to prove that’s true.

I grew up in a normal, supportive family environment. Despite the economic challenges we've faced, I’ve worked incredibly hard throughout my school years to build a future for myself. Today, I am putting all my energy into continuing my education and upgrading my skills—a journey that requires endless dedication, grit, and long nights of hard work.

The Real Roadblock & Health Challenge

But right now, I am facing two major obstacles standing between me and my dreams: my family’s very limited income, and a health condition that keeps me from working.

While my family stands by me and gives me all the emotional support they possibly can, our tight financial situation makes it extremely tough to cover tuition, school supplies, and basic necessities. I desperately want to work to cover these expenses myself and ease the burden on my family, but I am dealing with a minor health condition. While it isn't life-threatening or dangerous, it is an ailment that physically prevents me from working or taking on the physical labor required for available jobs.

This combination of financial strain and my inability to work right now creates a very difficult barrier, threatening my ability to reach the goals I’ve worked so hard for.

My Choice

I’ve done everything in my power—and then some:

I chose ambition and hard work in my studies over giving up in the face of tough times.

I chose determination and patience to face both financial and health hurdles.

I chose to keep pushing forward toward a better tomorrow, holding onto the hope of changing my reality and helping my family in the future.

How You Can Help

I am reaching out for help to ease this financial burden on myself and my family. Your support will help provide the essentials I need to fully focus on my education and build my professional career without compromising my health.

Any amount, no matter how small, will make a massive difference in my journey.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

With your support, we can make sure that financial limits and health hurdles don't stop someone with limitless potential from reaching the future they are working so hard to earn. Thank you!

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