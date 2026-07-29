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Empowering Haiti's Next Generation

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJunia Tawney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ecole De Limage

Empowering Haiti's Next Generation


Hello Friends,

Thank you for taking a moment to learn about the children of École De Limage, a nonprofit school serving families in the rural community of Gros-Morne, Haiti.

Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream about a brighter future. Yet for many families in Haiti, access to education remains out of reach due to poverty, food insecurity, and limited resources. At École De Limage, we are working every day to change that reality.


In 1998, two sisters at the age of six and ten left Haiti and migrated to the United States. Through education, we were given opportunities that change the course of our lives.

In 2018, we turned our dream of giving back into reality by founding Ecole De Limage in Gros-Morne, Haiti.


Our school provides free education for 187 students from Kindergarten through Sixth Grade. For many of these children, school is more than a classroom—it is a place of safety, encouragement, nourishment, and hope.


Five days a week, our students receive quality instruction in core academic subjects, and environmental education opportunities for personal growth, and nutritious meals that help them stay healthy and focused on learning. We believe that education and nutrition go hand in hand. A child who is hungry cannot fully concentrate, learn, or reach their potential.


Despite the many challenges facing Haiti today, our students arrive each morning eager to learn. They dream of becoming teachers, nurses, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who will one day strengthen their communities and help build a better future for Haiti.


Your support makes this possible.

Funds raised through this campaign will help provide:

• Daily nutritious meals for our students

• School supplies and educational materials

• Teacher/staff salaries and classroom resources

• Facility maintenance and improvements

• Continued access to free education for children in need


Every gift, no matter the size, directly impacts a child's life. A donation is not simply funding a school—it is investing in hope, opportunity, and the next generation of Haitian leaders.

When you give, you become part of a story of transformation. You help ensure that a child can sit in a classroom, receive a healthy meal, learn to read and write, and discover the possibilities that education can provide.


Please consider making a donation today and sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community. Together, we can empower Haiti's next generation through education. Thank you for your time and for considering our cause.


With gratitude,

The EDL Team


Reference: About our school

Name: Ecole De Limage

Location: Gros-Morne, Haiti

Mission: To break the cycle of poverty by offering free, quality education to children in underserved rural communities across Haiti, empowering them with the tools they need to shape their own future.


Our Team:

1 director

6 teachers

1 secretary

2 cooks

1 Facility Maintenance

5 passionate volunteers


Funding: Donation Based

Established in: September 2018

Website: https://edlschools.org/



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