Empowering Fergal Through Education

I am a father seeking support for my son, Fergal, a bright, hardworking student in Kenya currently in his final year of secondary school preparing for his KCSE examinations. He has consistently shown great academic potential and dreams of joining a world-class university to build a better future and contribute positively to society.

Unfortunately, our family is facing serious financial challenges. Fergal has a large outstanding school fee balance that now threatens his ability to complete his KCSE. Despite our efforts, we are unable to raise the required amount on our own.

We kindly appeal to well-wishers, friends, and supporters of education to help us clear his school fees so he can complete his studies with peace of mind. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Your support can change his future and keep his dream alive.