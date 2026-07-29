GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Empowering Dreams - Nigeria's Hope School

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byGbenga Oke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Olubunmi Oke

Empowering Dreams - Nigeria's Hope School

Tears welled up as I watched little Amina struggle with her tattered school bag, weighed down by dreams that felt too big for such small shoulders. It was a scene etched in my memory—a stark contrast to the children of privilege who flaunt their new backpacks and gadgets without a care in the world.

Amina's story isn’t unique here; across Nigeria, countless indigenous kids face similar challenges: inadequate resources, insufficient educational facilities, and often, a disheartening lack of faith from those around them. They are told they can achieve great things but rarely shown how to bridge the gap that separates them from opportunities in other parts of the country.

My heart aches as I see these young minds stifled by poverty while potential goes unrealized—potential that could transform their lives and, indeed, our nation's future. It’s a struggle we must end, not only for Amina but for all indigenous children who deserve to learn in dignity without being weighed down by the burden of inequality.

This is why I am starting an inclusive school dedicated to indigenous students—a place where they can thrive and realize their potential free from financial constraints that often act as barriers to education. We believe every child, regardless of background or wealth, deserves a fair shot at success. Our curriculum won’t just focus on academic achievements but will also nurture cognitive, psychomotor, and affective domains—providing holistic development necessary for the next generation leaders.

You might be wondering why you should care about Amina sitting under that mango tree with her worn-out books? Because she could very well become Nigeria’s future change maker! But without support today, these dreams remain just that - dreams. Your contribution can turn them into reality—be it through donating resources or spreading the word about this cause.

Let us come together to empower young indigenous students like Amina. Let's not allow their circumstances dictate their futures; let’s invest in what they bring to our society instead of writing off potential too soon. Your support today can make all the difference for these bright stars who are waiting to shine brighter and further than ever before!

To donate or learn more, please click on the link provided. Let's show young Amina—and countless others like her—that they matter enough to be given a chance at success despite their challenges.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve