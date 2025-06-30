Campaign Image

Here We Grow Again!

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $525

Campaign created by Empowered Voices

Here We Grow Again!

Empowered Voices is a non-speaking community, including individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, or other conditions affecting verbal communication, who often faces barriers to a fully inclusive community. Empowered Voices provides tailored solutions such as communication training, group gatherings and advocacy programs. Since our inception, we have served 125 individuals and families, achieving autonomy and robust communication. However, demand for our services exceeds our current capacity, necessitating expansion.

The funds raised here will enable us to expand more offices for incoming practitioners. The expansion will also include the enlarging of our workout/sensory area as well as a private group space for our spellers.

﻿This expansion will:

  • Empower 125+ non-speakers with more opportunity to communicate effectively.
  • Increased fostering of our inclusive community by training communication partners and raising awareness.
  • Provide families with resources to support their loved ones, reducing isolation.

We are seeking $20,000, allocated as follows:

  • Construction: $8,000
  • Technology Development: $5000 (furniture and equipment)
  • Training Programs: $6,000 (curriculum development, trainer fees, and materials)

Your investment will directly transform lives by amplifying the voices of non-speakers. We at Empowered Voices are so grateful for all of your support.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Jane Goodman
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Maron
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

This is such important work. You all are doing great, good luck!

Nicole
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

You all do great things ❤️

Liv
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

You are doing great things!

Michelle Maguire
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo