Here We Grow Again!

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $525
Empowered Voices is a non-speaking community, including individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, or other conditions affecting verbal communication, who often faces barriers to a fully inclusive community. Empowered Voices provides tailored solutions such as communication training, group gatherings and advocacy programs. Since our inception, we have served 125 individuals and families, achieving autonomy and robust communication. However, demand for our services exceeds our current capacity, necessitating expansion.
The funds raised here will enable us to expand more offices for incoming practitioners. The expansion will also include the enlarging of our workout/sensory area as well as a private group space for our spellers.
This expansion will:
We are seeking $20,000, allocated as follows:
Your investment will directly transform lives by amplifying the voices of non-speakers. We at Empowered Voices are so grateful for all of your support.
This is such important work. You all are doing great, good luck!
You all do great things ❤️
You are doing great things!
