At Empowered Voices, we are more than a ministry—we are a community committed to creating pathways to meaningful communication and connection. We believe every person deserves the opportunity to express their thoughts, share their voice, and be heard. Our work centers around spelled communication and the intentional motor planning skills needed to make reliable communication possible. By supporting individuals as they develop purposeful motor skills, we help open doors to communication, independence, and authentic connection.

Your support helps us continue building a community where communication is honored, competence is presumed, and every voice matters. Funds raised through this fundraiser will directly support parent workshops, educational opportunities, grants and financial assistance, office improvements, communication materials and equipment, community events, and continuing education for our practitioners—along with the many resources needed to grow and strengthen our ministry.

Together, we can create more opportunities for individuals and families to connect, learn, grow, and thrive. Every donation, every share, and every act of support helps us empower more voices and build a stronger, more inclusive community.

Help us spread the word. Help us build the community. Help us empower voices.

Because communication changes everything—and every voice deserves a way to be heard.