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Empowered by Faith - A Journey to Purpose

Goal£10,000 GBP
Raised£45 GBP

Fundraiser created byMarie Therese Nana

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marie Therese Nana

Empowered by Faith - A Journey to Purpose

🌟 From Burden to Blessing: A Story of Faith and Funding 🇺🇸✨

It was a chilly morning when I first felt the weight of my prophetic musical gift. The echoes in that room carried notes far too complex for me at the time. On many occasions, I felt burdened rather than blessed. Growing up, music was more than just a passion; it was an undeniable calling—one that was never fully explored or nurtured due to persecution, and the denial of education and support because of my faith.

For years, the gift was overwhelming—almost suffocating, seeking expression—its potential untapped and my heart unfulfilled. But finally, something miraculous happened: I have been accepted into a three-year missionary training program at a prestigious university in Tampa Bay, Florida. This is not just any opportunity; it is an invitation from God to turn that once heavy burden into a beautiful blessing. It is His promise to restore my wasted years.

Imagine the joy—and the financial challenge—of finally being able to pursue what you believe God created you for, especially with practical needs like accommodation and personal maintenance. It can feel overwhelming at times, but I remind myself why I must move forward despite these hurdles: because fulfilling one’s destiny should never be hindered by finances alone. 💰❤️

I am reaching out today with a humble heart, asking for your support in making this calling a reality. Your contribution may seem small compared to the many needs around us, but it can mean everything when it comes to someone’s purpose. Every dollar counts toward my goal of $2,000 per month—enough to cover essentials like food, transportation, and basic living expenses while I focus on my training in worship music and active evangelism. 📜🎶

Let me leave you with these words: “When your heart is set upon fulfilling God’s purpose for you, every step toward it feels right.” This journey is not just about meeting needs; it is about taking the first bold steps into what I believe will be a life-changing mission—becoming an accomplished vessel, well equipped and ready for the end-time harvest.

I am deeply grateful to each one of you who takes the time to read my story and consider supporting me, financially or otherwise. Together, we can turn this burden into an instrument for change. 🌟❤️

#FromBurdenToBlessing

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