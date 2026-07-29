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Empower Youth through Horticulture

GoalKES 1,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byMARYSTELLA MWANGI

Fundraiser funds will be received by MARYSTELLA MWANGI

Empower Youth through Horticulture

In Kenya, thousands of young people are hardworking, talented, and eager to succeed, but many remain unemployed and without access to meaningful opportunities. At the same time, agriculture, especially horticulture continues to be one of the most powerful tools for creating jobs, generating income, and improving food security.

My name is Marystella Mwangi, and I am a trained horticulturalist with hands-on experience in agronomy and crop production. I have seen how horticulture can transform lives by providing practical skills, stable employment, and the chance for young people to build successful agribusinesses.

Today, I am launching this campaign to establish a horticulture empowerment project that will equip unemployed youth with practical training in modern farming techniques such as greenhouse production, seedling propagation, irrigation, pest and disease management, and agribusiness.

The aim is to raise $ 10,000 to train and support atleast 50 young people in launching profitable horticulture ventures.

My vision is to create a demonstration farm where young people can:

Learn practical horticulture skills

Gain experience in greenhouse and nursery management

Produce high-value crops such as vegetables and herbs

Develop entrepreneurship and business skills

Create sustainable sources of income

With your support, the raised funds will purchase:

Irrigation equipment

Seeds, seedlings and fertilizers

Training materials and protective gear

Basic farm tools


The goal is to raise funds to launch this project and train the first group of youth, giving them the knowledge and resources they need to become self-reliant and economically empowered.

Your contribution will do more than fund a farm. It will:

Create opportunities for unemployed youth

Promote food security and sustainable agriculture

Reduce poverty

Inspire entrepreneurship in local communities

No donation is too small. Every contribution brings us closer to empowering young people with practical skills and a pathway to independence.

If you are unable to donate, please share this campaign with your friends, family, and networks. Together, we can transform lives through horticulture.

Thank you for believing in the potential of Kenya’s youth.

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