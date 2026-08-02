Empower Women Through Vocational Education

Annual Graduation & Startup Kit Drive





Our Mission

Education and financial independence go hand in hand. For the past year, dedicated women in our community have worked tirelessly in our sewing school, mastering tailoring, pattern-making, and garment construction.





Now, they are ready to step out of the classroom and into economic independence. But to truly launch their journeys as independent tailors, entrepreneurs, and breadwinners, they need the right tools.





The Event & The Goal

We are hosting our Annual Graduation Ceremony to celebrate the hard work of these resilient women. At this event, we don't just hand out certificates of completion—we provide them with the foundational tools they need to launch home-based businesses and support their families from day one.





To make this celebration and startup initiative a reality, our fundraising goal is $3,200.





How Your Contribution is Allocated

Every dollar raised goes directly toward equipment, event logistics, and celebrating these graduates alongside their families:





* $2,400 - 12 Sewing Machines & Toolkits: Providing 12 professional-grade sewing machines complete with essential startup supplies (fabric shears, measuring tapes, chalk, needles, and spare bobbins).





* $300 - 12 Irons: Equipping each graduate with a reliable iron to ensure a professional, market-ready finish on all their garments.





* $500 - Event Logistics, Food & Certificates: Covering the venue setup (tents, seating), printing personalized certificates of completion, and providing a warm meal for the graduates and their attending families.





Why It Matters

In many households, a single income is simply not enough. By learning a vocational trade, these women gain a sustainable, dignified way to earn an income while working from home.





When you give a woman a sewing machine, you aren't just giving a machine—you are giving her an income, self-reliance, and a brighter future for her children.





How You Can Help





* Donate: No amount is too small. Every contribution brings us closer to funding a full startup kit for a graduate.





* Share: If you cannot donate financially, sharing this link with your friends, family, and social networks makes a massive difference.





Thank you for believing in the power of education, community, and women's empowerment. Together, let's stitch together a stronger future!





How will the funds reach him?

My name is Trevor Rothaus, I have been helping raise funds for Christian schools, programs, and families in Pakistan. This particular case comes to me through Awais and Aneeta from the Gospel Ministry of Pakistan. I cover the transfer fees to ensure every dollar goes to those in need.



