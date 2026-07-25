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Empower & Transform: Mason's AFCOE Journey

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$395 USD

Fundraiser created byMason Snider

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mason Snider

Empower & Transform: Mason's AFCOE Journey

Hello, I am Mason Snider. I am passionate about evangelism and missions and I am excited take my passion to the next level at the Amazing Facts Center of Evangelism (AFCOE)!


AFCOE is is three month intensive program in Sacramento, California that runs from August to November. The program involves deep study and instruction in the Bible and how to share it with others. However, it does not stop there. It is also a very hands on program and involves community outreach, canvasing programs, and leading Bible studies. I have dreamed of attending this program for years and I was accepted into AFCOE's 2026 program. I will be fresh out of college with my whole adult life ahead of me so I see this as the perfect time to do something that will have a life long impact for myself and others. Whether God calls me to serve as an evangelist in my hometown or a missionary on the other side of the world; the training I receive from AFCOE will be invaluable.


The total cost for this program is $6,000. $4,000 of this is for housing with the other $2,000 covering tuition. I will also be responsible for covering food and other essentials. In addition, following the main program there will be a mission trip to Guatemala from Nov. 16-Dec. 6 which will give me the opportunity to apply the skills I’ll be learning in a foreign mission context.

Please prayerfully consider giving to support this effort. Any amount you can give will help to make this dream a reality. I will be fresh out of college and will not be able to work while in the program due to its intensity. If you cannot give please pray for me and consider sharing this campaign with others.


If you would like more information about AFCOE please visit their website: https://www.afcoe.org/


Thank you and God bless you!

#FaithForward #SpreadTheWord

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