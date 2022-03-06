Shepherd's Heart | iHeart





🎶 Hey everyone! I'm Dave and I’m blessed to be the drummer for Shepherd’s Heart. I hope you will join the band and the mission I love!





But first, you should have seen what AI suggested to get people to donate to this project!





AI: “…Our beat up old van was broken down by the side of the road in a rainstorm miles from a gig where orphans were being saved from slavery…”





…you get it.





Apparently AI is not concerned with truth or accuracy - yikes!





The truth: I joined this band because they were an independent music ministry that helped out other ministries when they put on special events. I knew it was volunteer work - which most music ministry is - but I soon learned it went way beyond that. I guess I thought because they were old seasoned veteran musicians who did amazing work that they had at least found a way to get their expenses paid. Then I found out everything they did was offered to other ministries free of charge. Which meant there was always a huge cost to the band.





The worst part? Finding out that sometimes they had to say no to opportunities because the cost was too high. Sadly, musicians know the heartbreak of turning down opportunities because of equipment failure - or not having the right equipment for a venue, needing a vehicle or additional help to get everyone and everything to the event. Instruments, electronics and protective cases wear out, seemingly small things malfunction - so you need backups of every cable, battery, mic and direct box. Stuff gets rained on, or just breaks, on and on it goes. And, like everything else, the price of all these things keeps going up.





Many incredible small ministries out there struggle with similar obstacles: lack of funding, inadequate equipment, not enough volunteers...the list goes on. And this is where you come in! 🌟 Your support isn’t just a donation; it's an investment in transforming worship experiences. It means Shepherd’s Heart can say "yes" to more events knowing that critical needs are covered—whether it's repairing a flat tire or replacing worn-out equipment after months of hard use. Whether you’re moved by a heartrending story, inspired by humble dedication, or simply looking for ways to spread joy through music and faith, please consider joining the Shepherd’s Heart mission. Even the smallest gift can make all the difference—it's about turning 'no' into 'yes', saying yes to more opportunities where God’s presence can be felt most profoundly! 🙏





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Shepherd's Heart | iHeart Thank you from the depths of our hearts for considering how you might support Shepherd’s Heart. Together, let’s keep lifting up His name-no matter what obstacles we face along the way. 🎶💙✨