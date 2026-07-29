Empower Me to Empower Others

Hello,

My name is Ejiro, and for as long as I can remember, my life has been rooted in service.

I didn’t start with a business. I started in the nonprofit space—showing up wherever I was needed, working with children and young people, driven by one simple belief: that every young person deserves a fair chance at life, no matter where they start from.

Over time, I began to see a pattern that broke my heart.

So many young people are full of potential, yet trapped in cycles of limited opportunities—graduating without practical skills, struggling to find direction, and often forced into choices that don’t reflect who they truly are. I couldn’t ignore it.

That realization pushed me to take a bold step—to transition from just serving within systems to building solutions.

I recently founded a social enterprise focused on equipping young people with practical, in-demand skills—skills that can lead to real opportunities, financial independence, and dignity. It’s still in its early days, but the vision is clear:

to raise a generation of young people who are not just educated, but empowered.

But I’ve also come to understand something deeply:

To truly scale this impact—to build systems that work, to reach more communities, and to create sustainable change—I need more than passion. I need global knowledge, exposure, and the right networks.

That’s why being offered admission into a Master’s program in the United States, along with a tuition waiver, means so much to me.

This opportunity is not just about a degree.

It is about multiplying impact.

It is about returning better equipped to serve at a higher level.

It is about turning a growing vision into a structured, scalable solution that can create real employment pathways for young people—especially young women who often face even greater barriers.

However, while my tuition has been covered, I am responsible for key costs required to make this journey possible—SEVIS fee, visa application, flight expenses and accommodation.

To take this next step, I am seeking to raise ₦3,000,000.

And this is where I humbly ask for your support.

I won’t pretend this is easy for me. It takes vulnerability to ask. But I also know that no meaningful journey is walked alone.

Your support is not just about helping me travel.

It is about investing in:

A vision to create jobs through skills development

A mission to bridge the gap between education and employability

A future where young women are not limited by circumstance, but empowered with opportunity

If you choose to support me, in any amount, you become part of this story—one that goes beyond me, and extends to every young person whose life will be impacted through this work.

And if you’re unable to give, I would truly appreciate you sharing this with others who believe in building a better future.

I am working towards raising this amount within this month and next, as my timeline for processing these requirements is time-sensitive.

Thank you for reading, for believing, and for standing with me.

With deep gratitude,

Ejiro.