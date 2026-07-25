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Empower Kenya's Future - Educate Needy Kids

GoalKES 2,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byRoslien Mary Ombewa

Fundraiser funds will be received by Roslien Mary Ombewa

Empower Kenya's Future - Educate Needy Kids

🌟 Greetings, Friends! 🙏

You know that feeling when something inside us just won’t let go? That burning desire to do more than we think is possible? Well, I've been there. And today, it brings me immense joy and a touch of anxiety to share our story with you—a story about hope, dreams, and the power of small acts that change lives forever.

I’m Roseline Mary, born again Christian, and for the past 18 years, my heart has been woven into the fabric of children's laughter and learning in rural Kenya. I run a daycare center where kids come to learn basic skills—reading, writing, arithmetic. But here’s the kicker: many don’t have the means to cover these basics due to poverty. This isn’t just about education; it’s about changing destinies right from the cradle. 📚✏️

Now, imagine a child with dreams as vast as the skies yet weighed down by circumstances—that's them. I see their hopeful eyes and hear their innocent questions yearning for answers that can only come through books and guidance. This breaks my heart deeply because education is not just about learning; it’s about freedom: financial freedom, mental freedom, spiritual freedom! 😥🌱

This project isn’t a whim—it's the manifestation of years of sacrifice and hard work. But even with every stone turned over for donations or sponsorships, there are gaps we can’t fill through these means alone. That’s where you come in! 🙏

I believe that together, we can bridge those gaps. Whether it’s a generous $5 donation from someone struggling to make ends meet but still willing to give, or an encouraging word for others—every bit helps. It all adds up and transforms into hope. Imagine your contribution providing school supplies not just for one child, but many!

This isn't about money; it’s about saying yes to dreams that could otherwise be snuffed out by the harsh winds of life. I ask you today: can we rally together for these kids? Can we say no to potential and embrace possibility instead? 🙌💖

I leave you with this—a promise from my heart to yours, "In every child is a story waiting to unfold like petals in the morning sun." Let’s turn those pages of hope together! ✨🌱

Thank you for your time. May God bless and reward each one who chooses to sow into these little lives. 📖🙏

With gratitude, Roseline Mary

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