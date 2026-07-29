Empower Her to Rise

My Story: From Silence to Strength

There was a time in my life when my voice felt like it had been taken from me. As a young girl, I experienced something no child should ever have to endure. Someone who was supposed to protect me violated my trust and my innocence. And in that moment, something inside of me changed.

I didn’t just lose my sense of safety…

I lost my voice.

I carried shame that was never mine to hold.

I lived in silence, afraid, confused, and broken on the inside.

For years, I tried to move forward while quietly carrying the weight of what I had been through. On the outside, I showed up. But on the inside, I was still hurting.

But God…

God saw me even in my silence.

He never left me in my brokenness.

He began to restore what had been taken.

Little by little, I found my voice again.

Through healing, faith, and support, I began to understand that:

I was not what happened to me

I was not broken beyond repair

I was still worthy, still chosen, and still beautiful

And now I refuse to stay silent.

Today, I use my voice to help other young women who feel like they’ve lost theirs. Women who have experienced trauma, abuse, and exploitation. Women who are searching for hope.

Because I know what it feels like to be her.

And I also know what it feels like to be restored.





That is why Bold & Beautiful Empowerment Foundation exists to create a safe place where women can heal, rebuild, and rise again.