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Empower Girls. Support Single Mothers. Build Hope

GoalKES 5,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byAsan Juma

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rise Initiative for Women's Right Advocacy

Empower Girls. Support Single Mothers. Build Hope

Help RiWA Give Every Girl a Chance to Learn and Every Single Mother the Opportunity to Thrive

South Sudan continues to face the effects of conflict, displacement, economic hardship, and climate-related challenges. These crises disproportionately affect women and girls. Thousands of girls are forced to drop out of school because their families cannot afford school fees, uniforms, books, or menstrual hygiene supplies. At the same time, many single mothers struggle to provide food, healthcare, shelter, and education for their children.

Rise Initiative for Women's Rights Advocacy (RiWA South Sudan) is a locally led, women-led organization committed to promoting the rights, dignity, and well-being of women, girls, and vulnerable communities across South Sudan. Through education, protection, psychosocial support, and economic empowerment, RiWA works to ensure that no woman or girl is left behind.

Today, we invite you to join us in changing lives.

Our Goal

We are raising US$50,000 to support vulnerable girls and single mothers in South Sudan.

Your contribution will help us:

  1. Pay school fees for girls at risk of dropping out.
  2. Provide school uniforms, backpacks, exercise books, and learning materials.
  3. Distribute menstrual hygiene and dignity kits to adolescent girls.
  4. Provide food packages and essential household supplies for vulnerable single-mother households.
  5. Support income-generating activities and vocational training for single mothers.
  6. Offer mentorship, psychosocial support, and life-skills education for girls and women.

Your Impact

  1. US$20 provides school supplies for one girl.
  2. US$50 provides a dignity kit and educational materials.
  3. US$100 helps cover school-related costs for a vulnerable girl.
  4. US$300 supports a single mother with a small business start-up package or vocational training.
  5. US$500 helps support several families with education and basic needs.

Every donation—large or small—creates hope and opportunity.

Why Your Support Matters

Education transforms lives. When girls stay in school, they are more likely to become healthy, economically independent, and active leaders in their communities. Supporting single mothers strengthens entire families by improving children's access to food, education, and healthcare.

Together, we can break the cycle of poverty and help build a brighter future for South Sudan.

Transparency and Accountability

RiWA is committed to using every donation responsibly. We will provide regular updates, stories of impact, and financial summaries so supporters can see how their contributions are changing lives.

Together, we can empower girls, strengthen families, and build resilient communities.

Donate today and help us create lasting change in South Sudan.

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