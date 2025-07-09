Empower and support single mums and young people

Every woman deserves to feel safe. Every child deserves to believe in themselves. Every family deserves hope.

My name is Danielle, and I am the founder of Own Your Crown a community project dedicated to empowering women, supporting survivors of domestic abuse, mentoring young people, and helping homeless and vulnerable single mothers rebuild their lives.

This mission is deeply personal.

I am not helping from the outside looking in—I have lived it. I survived domestic abuse, experienced homelessness with my children after a non-fault eviction, and know first-hand what it feels like to wonder where help will come from. Those experiences gave me a purpose: to become the person I once desperately needed.

Today, I mentor young people, support women escaping abusive relationships, deliver empowerment workshops, and regularly visit single mothers in crisis. Sometimes that support means simply sitting with someone who feels alone. Other times it means arriving with food, toiletries, children’s essentials, or practical help when they have nowhere else to turn.

Many of the young people I mentor come from low-income families who cannot afford the support they need. I never want finances to be the reason a child misses out on guidance, confidence-building, or someone believing in them.

Your donation will help us reach more people by funding:

Free mentoring sessions for disadvantaged young people. Support programmes for women recovering from domestic abuse. Emergency food, toiletries and essential supplies for single mothers in crisis. Travel costs so I can visit vulnerable families in their homes. Workshops that build confidence, resilience, identity and self-worth. Resources, workbooks and wellbeing materials for women and young people. Community events that create safe spaces for healing, connection and hope. Volunteer support and the growth of Own Your Crown CIC so we can help even more families.

Our Goal: £20,000

Reaching our £20,000 target will allow us to expand our services, support more families, provide emergency assistance when it is needed most, and ensure that no woman or child is turned away because of a lack of funding.

Every donation, no matter the amount, becomes part of someone’s healing journey.

£10 could provide food or essential toiletries for a family. £25 could provide resources for a mentoring session. £50 could help fund a one-to-one support session for a woman rebuilding her life. £100 or more helps us reach families in crisis with practical support and ongoing mentoring.

This isn’t just about raising money.

It’s about restoring hope, rebuilding confidence, breaking cycles of abuse and poverty, and reminding people that they are seen, valued and never alone.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Your support could reach someone who chooses to change a life.

Together, we can help women rise, empower young people to believe in themselves, and ensure vulnerable families know that brighter days are possible.

Thank you for believing in our mission and helping us help others.



