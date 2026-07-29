Emotional support animal (cat),Paul, attacked by p

On June 2nd two large pitbulls roaming the neighborhood by themselves grabbed Paul at the same time, literally tearing him apart. Paul managed to get away when my niece Tawny pulled into the driveway and chased them away, allowing Paul to climb up a tree and then hide in a small shed down below where we found him. The police were called and statements were made. The two dogs ran away once the police tried to catch them, and the investigation is ongoing.

Paul was taken to chehalis Veterinary Hospital in Chehalis, where x-rays revealed a shattered leg and cracked ribs from multiple deep bite wounds on his chest. Thankfully, it was determined that Paul was free of brain damage and paralysis, even though the dogs had shaken him violently by the head. Paul is David's beloved emotional support animal and has been with him since he was a kitten, helping David through some of the toughest times in his life.

The vet bill is overwhelming. The first visit for x-rays and cleaning was already a significant expense, and the hospital stay and surgery to repair his leg are estimated to be several thousand dollars more. David and I were able to get a small amount of credit to cover the initial visit, but we still face a large bill while Paul awaits surgery. The funds raised will go directly toward Paul's hospital stay and surgery. We would be so thankful for any help, as your support will not only help Paul recover but also bring hope and comfort to David, who suffers from deep depression and anxiety. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.



