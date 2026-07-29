GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Emotional Support Animal

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLinda Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Linda Smith

Emotional Support Animal

I am rising money so that I can get the things that I need for my puppy to make her my emotional support Animal. I have anxiety, PTSD, intellectual disability, and panic attacks. When I am feeling down or I have my crying spells. My puppy notices the change in my moon. She comes up to me, wanting me to hold her so she can lick my face and get me to take my mind off of whatever I’m thinking about. Or just let me know that she is here for me. I am about to go to school in the fall for a veterinary technician and the only way to be able to bring her with me wherever I go is to get this ESA – emotional support, Animal certification. I also need supplies to help her get the things that she needs like training, food, bowls, toys, if I need to take her to the hospital, and the rest of her shots. I’m getting ready to move into the dorm this June or July. If I cannot get this ESA certification, she will have to stay at home with my parents. And finding out she has anxiety too she don’t ever wanna leave my side neither. For now, I have to either leave her in the car or at home for me to go certain places. Like church, doctors appointments, and sometimes the store. But every time I get home, she lets me know to stop leaving her at home. But not only that, but when I leave or when I go to the store or something, my anxiety goes up and I can’t stand to be at the store for very long. On the outside, it doesn’t look like I have anxiety attacks, but on the inside, my brain is so scattered and mixed up into this much of a ball of thoughts that I can’t get out of. I start sweating and panicking, praying to the Lord to please help me calm down because I can’t even focus on trying to get my list that I need from the store without frantically running back-and-forth from the aisles trying to remember all that I need to grab. But the times I was able to take her with me, even though she’s not supposed to be there with me, I just lay her down in the cart, I am actually able to get some shopping done without my anxiety going up. My anxiety goes up a little bit. She is right there licking me or making me pet her just to help me calm down. She has truly been a lifesaver ever since she came into my life. And it breaks my heart that I cannot find ways to get this ESA certification. My parents tell me all the time that they don’t want her around because they can’t afford to take care of a dog. Lailah Mae is about five months old and is a pitbull mix with Dalmatian. “Pitmation” as they call them. She is all white right now because she hasn’t gotten her spots yet except for a little bit on her ears under the fur on her skin. And the pitbull that she has in her is a red nose pit. She’s an adorable and playful little puppy. And she’s growing super fast. My parents were actually able to help me with getting her rabies shots and her four and one shot that she needed. Bc the one shot was free. But I need help with getting other shots for her to keep her safe while we are at school. I also need to get her a bit trained so that she’s not running to everybody in the classroom while we’re all sitting there trying to learn. I pray and hope to raise this money so I can help Help get my Lailah Mae ready to go to school with me and she would be able to go into any building with me, including church and the store without being asked to leave or she cannot come in.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve