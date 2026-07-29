I am rising money so that I can get the things that I need for my puppy to make her my emotional support Animal. I have anxiety, PTSD, intellectual disability, and panic attacks. When I am feeling down or I have my crying spells. My puppy notices the change in my moon. She comes up to me, wanting me to hold her so she can lick my face and get me to take my mind off of whatever I’m thinking about. Or just let me know that she is here for me. I am about to go to school in the fall for a veterinary technician and the only way to be able to bring her with me wherever I go is to get this ESA – emotional support, Animal certification. I also need supplies to help her get the things that she needs like training, food, bowls, toys, if I need to take her to the hospital, and the rest of her shots. I’m getting ready to move into the dorm this June or July. If I cannot get this ESA certification, she will have to stay at home with my parents. And finding out she has anxiety too she don’t ever wanna leave my side neither. For now, I have to either leave her in the car or at home for me to go certain places. Like church, doctors appointments, and sometimes the store. But every time I get home, she lets me know to stop leaving her at home. But not only that, but when I leave or when I go to the store or something, my anxiety goes up and I can’t stand to be at the store for very long. On the outside, it doesn’t look like I have anxiety attacks, but on the inside, my brain is so scattered and mixed up into this much of a ball of thoughts that I can’t get out of. I start sweating and panicking, praying to the Lord to please help me calm down because I can’t even focus on trying to get my list that I need from the store without frantically running back-and-forth from the aisles trying to remember all that I need to grab. But the times I was able to take her with me, even though she’s not supposed to be there with me, I just lay her down in the cart, I am actually able to get some shopping done without my anxiety going up. My anxiety goes up a little bit. She is right there licking me or making me pet her just to help me calm down. She has truly been a lifesaver ever since she came into my life. And it breaks my heart that I cannot find ways to get this ESA certification. My parents tell me all the time that they don’t want her around because they can’t afford to take care of a dog. Lailah Mae is about five months old and is a pitbull mix with Dalmatian. “Pitmation” as they call them. She is all white right now because she hasn’t gotten her spots yet except for a little bit on her ears under the fur on her skin. And the pitbull that she has in her is a red nose pit. She’s an adorable and playful little puppy. And she’s growing super fast. My parents were actually able to help me with getting her rabies shots and her four and one shot that she needed. Bc the one shot was free. But I need help with getting other shots for her to keep her safe while we are at school. I also need to get her a bit trained so that she’s not running to everybody in the classroom while we’re all sitting there trying to learn. I pray and hope to raise this money so I can help Help get my Lailah Mae ready to go to school with me and she would be able to go into any building with me, including church and the store without being asked to leave or she cannot come in.







