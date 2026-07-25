Help Emmott Fight Cancel Culture Lawfare

Help Emmott cover the legal costs he has incurred while volunteering in support of Alberta sovereignty! In the era of cancel culture, leadership has its costs. Especially for those defending against federal government overreach.





500+ individuals are under investigation by Elections Alberta for volunteer work related to Alberta sovereignty, including Emmott. He was also fired over his volunteer work related to this.





There are lawyers willing to represent Emmott fairly and justly. However there are legal costs associated with the cases involving Elections Alberta and his (now former) employer for what he believes was a wrongful dismissal with cause. This is where you can help keep Emmott in the fight!





The intent of this fundraiser is exclusively to cover the legal costs Emmott has incurred so far, and the fundraising goal will be adjusted as additional lawyer bills are invoiced.

Invoice #1 - $357.00 CAD incl. GST.

Invoice #2 - $2186.53 CAD incl. GST.

invoice #3 - $1691.00 CAD incl. GST.