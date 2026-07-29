Emmas LA Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I am hoping to go on my church's youth mission trip this summer! Gracehouse is partnering with the Dream Center Los Angeles; a ministry dedicated to serving one of the most diverse and hurting cities in America.

I have a problem, though. I need a few extra bucks, please. This trip costs $1,500.00. I'm happy to work in any way I can for anything you can give! If anyone has even a dollar to give, I will be extremely grateful. I have never been on a mission trip before, and I am extremely excited!

This mission trip is to help pack and distribute food to families in need, serve meals to the homeless, and pray with them. We will be going into the inner city to connect with families and offer prayers and encouragement. The trip is from July 13th - July 18th.

My goal for this trip is to first - help others; serve them with the gifts God has given me. Second - feel for the hurt; understand their struggles, pray for them, and give them the ultimate peace from God through joy.

I love helping others even if it's something small. I am beyond grateful for my church and the ability for this trip to even be an option.

Yes, I'm asking for money. But I am also asking for prayers! Prayers for safe travels and a safe flight there and home. Prayers for my relationship with God to be strong and mighty. And, of course, prayers for God to do miracles upon his children. Anything helps, and I am so grateful for all of you!





Thank you! Sincerely!

Emma Kuzniar