Emma Burkey expenses caused by J&J Vaccine Injury

Emma's strength and healing continues to be an inspiration to others, and we are so grateful for every single person who has reached out to us during this journey. She still has a long way to go, but God continues to perform miracles in and through my sweet girl. The gifts you provide through this campaign will be used for continuing therapy, wheelchair van repairs, braces, splints, adaptive vehicle accommodations, and other expenses incurred because of her vaccine injury. Thank you!
Emma Burkey, 18, became seriously ill with seizures and clotting in the brain following her vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 one-dose vaccine on March 20, 2021. Emma was initially treated at St. Rose Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson, Nevada beginning on March 30, but was subsequently airlifted several days later to Loma Linda Hospital 's (near San Bernardino, California) special neural treatment unit. Emma was put into an induced coma, ventilated and at least three brain surgeries have been done to repair blood clots. If you follow the national news, the J & J vaccine was put on hold because of these rare cases.
Russ & Kathy Burkey have been at Emma's side since this all began. Her older brother, Cooper, had to hold down the household while they were all in southern California for months.
We are doing a GiveSendGo to help the family with the expenses of her treatment, airlift, therapy, and the 100 other things that happen when life is interrupted.
Russ & Kathy Burkey have been highly engaged in the Las Vegas community for many years. Kathy is a partner at Sunrise Carpentry, Inc., and Russ' ministry help at The Hastening, Walk Church, and especially Friends in the Desert has been gratefully appreciated. The life of Emma Burkey, a healthy, vibrant 18 year old has been forever changed by the Johnson and Johnson "Vaccine".
Thanks for all your help!
Walk Church, Las Vegas
Bret Johnson
President/Founder
The Hastening
April 4th, 2025
Today is my "I didn't die day." Many of you know the story, but four years ago today, I had my first seizure, which led to many more and even 4 strokes. By day 3, I was on life support, not expected to survive...all because I received the JJ Covid Vax and had a catastrophic reaction. But God had other plans for me, and I DID survive. I woke up from a coma unable to move anything but my tongue, and I have fought to regain what was taken from me every day since. I have received thousands of hours of PT and OT, along with doing adaptive CrossFit 1-3 days a week.
As always, this year has been difficult and unlike anything I had envisioned for my life but I'm doing my best to make something of it and I like to think that it encourages others who are facing difficulties.
Luckily, God has put some amazing people in my path that have allowed me to progress and overcome many of the obstacles I've encountered this past year. I have a new PT and OT who have helped me accomplish things I have been working on for YEARS. Including but not limited to, putting on my shoes, putting my hair in a pony tail, getting off the floor independently, volunteering in the nursery at my church, downgrading canes (twice!), and walking longer distances both with and without my cane!
I've also improved in CrossFit thanks to my coaches and went from using a 1 pound weight to as much as 55 pounds. It's also made my balance improve!
I have also been taking online college classes and am getting an associate's psych in May! In the fall, I'm going to start in person at Nevada State to pursue a masters in speech therapy!
None of this would be possible without your continued support, so thank you! ❤️
October 11th, 2024
Just another everyday miracle...this is the first time that Emma has been able to put her hair into a ponytail 100% by herself. So thankful to Almighty God and how he continues to heal our daughter. Please continue to pray for her hands and a full recovery as she continues to receive both physical and occupational therapy. It has now been 3 1/2 years since her vaccine injury, but God is still by her side, and we are thankful that you are as well!
April 9th, 2024
3 years since my "I didn't die day". A lot has happened since last year. This time of year is always hard for me because even though I usually try to be optimistic and think about how far I've come since April 2021, it's hard not to think about how far I am from how I was before that. I still have so much work to do and I'm so tired of having to fight so hard for something that should come naturally. Before I got sick, I had a decent amount of friends, went to school, and had three jobs that I loved. But when I got sick, people I thought were my friends turned their backs on me and I couldn't work or go to school anymore. Everyone said I wouldn't get better and sometimes I feel like I'm not. There are still so many things I can't do and my therapy is continually being cut because they stopped seeing "progress". But you know what? I am progressing. Doctors say that stroke victims stop making progress about a year after having their stroke. But my God is a God of miracles! In just the past year alone, I started getting dressed, doing my makeup, eating, walking around the house to get things, and DRIVING all by myself. I'm able to walk longer distances, and I don't need a big brace to support my whole left leg. I'm even volunteering in the nursery again! To top it all off I'm doing CrossFit. Actual CrossFit! I couldn't even do that before lol. I'm in college, I found out who my true friends are, and God's not done yet! Some days are worse than others but that's true for everyone. If there's anything I've learned through this it's that if you are willing to make an effort, God will make MIRACLES! Special thanks to my parents, my brother, Walk Church, my friends, and everyone who donated and prayed for me! I wouldn't be where I am without you!
(I'm very sappy lol)
March 27th, 2024
This time of year is difficult for us, especially Emma. April 2 of 2021 is the day that Emma experienced her first seizure, which was followed by at least 4 strokes, 3 brain surgeries, almost 4 months in the neuro-recovery unit at Loma Linda, CA, and thousands of hours of Physical and Occupational Therapy, which still continue today. Emma likes to call April 2nd her "I Didn't Die Day", and we try to do something positive and fun instead of letting the depression set in. The first year we rescued our dog Bear, the 2nd year we had a party, but we don't have anything planned for this year. We have talked about it, but nothing seemed right.
Emma has been a little down lately. They cut her therapy to only 2 days a week, and they just don't seem to want to spend time on her recovery anymore, even though the insurance is still paying. Thankfully, God brought Crossfit into her life and we are confident it is going to be a tremendous help in her rehabilitation. Emma's left foot and hand just don't want to cooperate. God has performed so many miracles in her, but we pray for more. At church a couple of weeks ago, one of the sermon points was that God is a God who waits. And, when He waits, it is because He wants to bring even greater glory to your life. We trust in the timing of God, and to Him be the glory.
I know that so many people are praying for Emma and cheering her on. I thought that maybe this week, if you are lead, you might send Emma a simple note of encouragement, via Facebook, Instagram, or the mail. I think that being reminded about how many people care about her will be a good way to celebrate "the day she didn't die".
1908 Davina Street
Henderson, NV. 89074
February 21st, 2024
Isaiah 43:2 NIV
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.
An update and huge praise to report. Emma drove her custom van over to her friend's house all by herself!!! It really helped her self-confidence and independence significantly. Soon, a docking port will be added to the van so she can secure her wheelchair by herself so eventually she could attend college, CSN, and take classes in person. Even possibly have a job one day in the future. God is good!
Prayer Warriors... we still need your prayers... her left foot absolutely refuses to behave. Her left hand has had some improvement but is still far from fully functional. Her whole left side has seen some improvement, but overall needs prayer for full healing.
Please pray for Emma's status with the Social Security Administration (SSA). They have arbitrarily decided that she needs to pay back $7,000+ in over payment of benefits. She gets so little for what she has gone through it is an embarrassment of responsibility to those who are deserving of support.
December 31st, 2023
2023
For He has triumphed gloriously! Exodus 15:1 NIV
2024
Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. Jeremiah 33:3 NIV
A quick recap of 2023 would be that God provided abundantly and did miracles for Emma every day. Her recovery has been painfully slow but with His grace, exceedingly and miraculously, evident. She has started with a new brace (see photo), provided by a new custom and tailored prosthetics company that God miraculously brought into our lives. Her knee problems improved by 75% almost instantly, her balance improved by 50% (no falls), and she can walk stronger and further than ever before. God provided Emma with a new van (see photo) that is customized to her situation. It has modular seats that can easily be changed out as her recovery improves and an automatic ramp so she can load and tie down her wheelchair herself. God has managed the insurance and medical companies with such favor to our situation that even individuals in those fields are surprised at His provision. Just a few miles from our house God provided a crossfit gym that specializes in disabled veterans and special needs.
As we look forward to 2024, Emma's main goals are to progress to a full recovery. By 12/31/24 to walk without a brace. To fully integrate her crossfit regimen into her recovery. Finally, to independently and fully drive her van by 4/2/24, the 3-year anniversary of her ordeal.
Prayer Warriors... so thankful you have been at our side, on your knees, engaging with the LORD God Almighty, Host of Hosts, The Great I AM... on our behalf. Great will be your reward in His Kingdom. Please pray for Emma's full recovery in 2024. Her hands and fingers are still a mess, rarely responding as she would like. Her left foot just wants to twist and roll up. Her stamina is only 20% of what it should be. That God's provision would continue with its fullness and vastness. That our witness, to all God has done for us and will do for us, can be stronger than ever. That as He presents other's needs to us, we can step in and be His disciples, teaching those to disciple others as He provides.
November 21st, 2023
I was just reading through my last update and our need at the time was a van for Emma. Soon after that post, the perfect van became available. (God is Good!) It is newer, has less miles, and our hope is that it will be a dependable form of transportation for many years to come. One of the features that drew us in is that both of the front seats can be removed so that Emma can ride as a passenger in her wheelchair, AND, she can potentially drive it! For that to happen, we need to get more customization done that will allow us to secure her wheelchair to the bed of the van. That will cost about $3,500, so please be in prayer about that need.
Emma continues to attend therapy, and it has become more challenging. They are working on her stamina, and she comes home exhausted, but she knows that little by little, she is improving. She is also attending Crossfit twice a week. Crossfit offers an Adaptive Athletics program focused on functional movements for individuals with permanent physical disabilities. They also have programs for those who are not disabled. A friend of Russ's who had a stroke invited Emma, and she has been going ever since. That same friend introduced us to a retired Orthotist who makes braces to help individuals with physical impairments. He invited Emma to his old office and after examining her, he proceeded to make a cast to be used for a new lightweight brace, and it will be ready this week! Emma has big plans for this brace, so please be in prayer that it will keep her foot from supinating, her knee from hyperextending, and that she will be able to put it on and take it off by herself.
Emma is one of eight plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Constitutionality of the CICP program. This is the only recourse for compensation available for those injured by a vaccine created during a pandemic. She was selected because of the severity of her injuries, along with the publicity her case received. If this lawsuit is won, it will unfortunately not provide Emma with any compensation. Instead, it will hopefully dismantle the CICP program and it will either be replaced by a better, more just program, or it will open up the pathway to allow for individual lawsuits by all of those injured Please be in prayer over this. The last communication I had with the CICP program ended with them telling me that her case would be reviewed "in a hot minute".
Last week we had to put our 16 year old puppy Sid to sleep. This was a difficult decision for us, but we knew that the time had come. It has been a difficult adjustment, but hopefully it will get easier. He had a special place in my heart. At some point, Emma wants to get a Maltese so that she can carry it around with her.
Emma was contacted by the Las Vegas Review Journal several months ago because they wanted to feature her story in the winter edition of their quarterly magazine. They said that it would focus on her recovery, and she agreed. The journalist has shadowed Emma as well as interviewed her. The magazine and video came out yesterday and we are very pleased. It focuses on how we credit her healing to God...something that usually gets lost by the time it hits the presses. Click here to see the video, and Click here to read the article.
Finally, I want to thank you for standing with us on this journey. We hope you are encouraged by how God is working in and through Emma and our family. We are thankful for both the financial gifts you give, and the gift of prayers lifted up on our behalf. I pray that this Thanksgiving will be safe and you will be surrounded by family and friends. I am especially excited because my son Cooper is coming home with his girlfriend! I can't wait for him to see how much Emma has improved!
August 12th, 2023
As I have mentioned many times, Emma and I had a mother/daughter graduation trip to Hawaii finalized just 4 days before she had her horrific reaction to the J&J Vaccine. Obviously, that trip never happened, and for a long time we thought that we would never be able to go on a trip alone together. However; Emma's unwavering commitment to her recovery put it back on our radar, and this past week we were able to get one step closer to Hawaii!
Emma and I just returned from a trip to Huntington Beach, CA. Just the two of us, alone, for 4 nights. Although she would have been more comfortable in her wheelchair, we were concerned that the van would not have been able to make the trip, so we took the Avalon and her mobility scooter. Emma picked the songs for the car ride. It was like old times, well, almost.
Huntington Beach boasts that they have an accessible beach that has mats along a trail which allow you to take a wheelchair out to the water. Well, that was a bust. We took her scooter down the winding path, and although we could see the water when it came to an end, Emma was still a good distance from being able to put her toes in the water. We decided that they need actual disabled people to be involved when designing "wheelchair accessible" aids. Although it was very close to the water if you could walk, it was miles to a disabled person. But, we had a goal to meet, so we got on the phone to find a beach wheelchair. We were lucky to get the last one, so we started on our journey yet again. If you have not pushed a beach wheelchair, let me tell you that it is not an easy task. Everyone was so nice there, and someone saw me struggling to get her up a hill, so they jumped in to help. They also struggled, so another person joined in, and long story short, we got her to the water! The sand was more "sinky" when the waves came up than it was in Oceanside. I had Emma standing, but when a wave receded back into the ocean, so did the sand that was under Emma's feet. Her left foot was sinking and turning onto its side, but she and I were able to stay upright and make it back to her chair! This was huge, because if this happened the last trip, there is no way she would have been able to stay standing! We played in the water for a while, and then made our way back to the hotel, thanks to more helpful beachgoers who helped push her through the sand to get back to the mat.
The next day (my birthday) we went to Disneyland. We had arranged to meet up with Alexis (it was her birthday also), a friend that we had met online. She was struck from behind and internally decapitated in December of 2021. Although their injuries were very different, we found that their journey to recovery has been very similar. Like Emma, Alexis has already surpassed the best case scenario that she was given, and she is just getting started. There is no limit to what these girls will accomplish. I am so proud of both of them! Alexis tells her therapists that the transferring from ride to ride counts s PT, and Emma agrees! It was so nice to meet her and her wonderful parents, and take advantage of what they have learned about navigating Disneyland with a disability.
We spent the rest of the trip shopping and eating, two of our favorite things! If you told me a year ago that she and I would take a vacation alone together, I wouldn't have believed it, but our God is in charge and he is performing miracles in our lives every day! As always, thank you so much for your prayers and support! Our next big purchase for Emma (if we can find one that checks off all of Emma's needs and is affordable) will be a wheelchair van that Emma is able to drive herself! We have turned this one over to God. If it is meant to be, it will happen in His perfect timing..
"If anyone doubts the ability of our God to perform miracles, watch this video. If anyone doubts that Emma is the strongest, most courageous warrior that they will ever have the privilege of meeting, watch this video. 2 1/2 years ago, Emma was on life support. We were told she would die. When she came out of the coma she could only move her tongue. We were told her trach tube would never be removed. We were told she would never walk. Emma was not listening. Since May of 2021, Emma has been going to physical and occupational therapy for 25 hours every week. This video is a result of those hours all coming together to allow God to perform yet another miracle.
We sat together and she showed me the video. She was so very happy. I cried. Seeing her struggle like this tears out my heart, but how can I cry when she is smiling?! She is so close to being able to reach her goal of watching babies again at church. Another miracle is on the horizon!
Click here to watch the moving video.
From Emma: I'm so proud of myself. This is by far one of the hardest things I've had to relearn. I've been praying on it and practicing for years and yesterday was the first time I was able to do a majority of it myself. This is huge for my overall recovery because when I'm able to do it completely by myself (God willing) I'll be able to become more independent. Now, that's amazing and I'm super grateful but what I'm most looking forward to is being able to play with babies on their level again! My goal is to be able to do this in the nursery at my church! It's exciting because now it's something I feel I will be capable of doing soon instead of hoping to happen in the very distant future.
July 24th, 2023
I had the pleasure of serving in the baby room at my church's Vacation Bible School this week and I can't even begin to express what it felt like to have this honor again. It's been pretty much the center of what I've been working towards for over two years. It's the most time I've spent with a baby since I got sick and I was able to shift him on my lap and show him different toys to play with. To make it even better, this little boy is the youngest of the family I used to babysit for and it makes me realize how far I've come and how much more I can achieve. I'm so thankful to God and all those who have been with me through it all.
July 11th, 2023
From my husband:
Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.
Romans 12:12 NIV
Emma has had a huge week! It might not sound like much, but big things happened this last week. Huge praise!!!... Emma has started putting herself to bed, getting up in the morning by herself, and getting to and doing her powder room routine by herself. This has been a huge step in her recovery, independence, and confidence. There are restrictions on where and when she can be so self-reliant, but it is a miracle for us. She has also started trying out a new foot/ankle brace (see photo) that allows her to walk without the toe to hip leg brace. She is trying out just a knee brace and the foot/ankle brace. What is most important is that she can put these braces on by herself. Praise God! Rejoice with us! It will be a while before she can do this all the time, but we are extremely hopeful about this new development.
Prayer Warriors... still a long way to full recovery... please continue to pray for her left side. It is still weak and refuses to do what she wants. Pray for strength and response. The health insurance and rehab folks constantly battle us on her minimum amount of services. Pray that they will do what is best for Emma and not be greedy. We are getting requests to do a follow-up "how is she doing" requests from the media. Pray that God will be honored and given the glory from us and the media folks.
June 27th, 2023
On that day tell your son, ‘I do this because of what the Lord did for me when I came out of Egypt.’
Exodus 13:8 NIV
Two years ago on 6/23/21 Emma's main physical therapist stopped her wheelchair, stood her up, and walked her 150' back to her room. It took four of us but Emma did it. A miracle!, no other way to explain it... Now
Update from my husband:
Emma can walk that distance by herself with her brace and a cane. It's still a miracle to us.
Emma has had some major milestones since our last update. She no longer takes blood thinners. She is off the meds that control her heart rate. She got a good diagnosis from her doctor that gave her Las Vegas brain surgeries. He thinks all the connections in her brain can be reformed as her brain heals further. She also entered the pool without any special apparatus.
Prayer Warriors... II Corinthians 6:3-10... we said this passage described you 2 years ago and it still does! We thank Lord God Almighty for your provision and assisting us in this journey. Pray that we can finish Emma's recovery strong, giving God all the glory due Him
June 13th, 2023
As mentioned in the previous update by our friend Bret, we had a successful trip to attend Cooper's graduation from UNR. Luckily we arrived at the airport early, because it was a challenge to get Emma through security, but once we arrived at the gate it was smooth sailing. She was able to drive her scooter to the entrance of the plane and walk the short distance to her seat in the front row, and the scooter was waiting for her when we got off the plane. It was a short trip, only two nights, but Emma was definitely ready to come home. Although her scooter is comfortable, she really missed the ability of her electric wheelchair to recline. Her back and shoulder's were extremely sore when we left, and her left foot was very uncooperative. We learned a few things and hopefully we will be able to keep her more comfortable on our next trip. We have planned to go to the beach in August if our finances allow.
Emma is facing some kickback with her therapy. Not the insurance, but the facility itself. This is so frustrating. They have cut back her hours even further because the PT they hired is only part time. We are exploring other options, but unfortunately, we know that they are few, if any. Please be in prayer about this. Emma is still "all in" when it comes to her recovery. We wish that those who can help her were as well. See this video from one of her recent therapy sessions. You and I take so much for granted.
We had a very encouraging visit with the Neurointerventional Radiologist that was overseeing Emma's case when she first arrived at the hospital here in Vegas. He was amazed to see her walk into his office. He sat with us and spoke to Emma directly, explaining each scan ranging from her arrival at the hospital to the scans taken after her brain surgeries. Those scans brought back such dark days, but seeing them when we are on the other side made them more bearable. Emma asked if she had all 4 strokes at the same time, and we found out that she had more strokes than they could count. She even had a stroke while having a scan. The scan comparing the brain before and after contrast, literally minutes apart, showed a stroke had just occurred. The vein that was full of clots did not even show up on the scan. The area was entirely dark, signifying that there was no blood able to pass through. Thankfully, the surgeries she received while still in Vegas opened it up enough for her to survive long enough to make the trip to Loma Linda where she stayed for 4 months in their neuro unit. He said that he is not a bit surprised that her left side is lagging behind the right. The scans support that the right side of her brain (which controls the left side of her body) was severely damaged. However; he has confidence that as she continues to make purposeful movements during therapy sessions, new pathways that will allow her to once again control her body will be established.
I want to again thank everyone for your love, prayers, and support. The CICP program that is the only recourse for compensation for vaccine injuries during a pandemic has denied 745 claims and compensated only 4 people. I applied in October of 2021 and our case is "still in the queue". Please be in prayer for this as well.
Our 16 year old "puppy" Sid went suddenly blind last weekend. He fell into the pool, but thankfully I saw him and pulled him out. A trip to the vet revealed he had diabetes. Just to give you some insight into the heart of Emma, she insisted on paying his vet bill from her savings. I am so proud of her. Pray that God continues to heal her and gives her the ability to live the life that she so desperately wants. And to God be the Glory!
May 24th, 2023
Some big news about Emma's progress! Today she was able to fly on Southwest Airlines from Las Vegas up to Reno for her brother, Cooper's, graduation tomorrow morning (congrats Cooper!). It was a little complicated making sure everything was ready for her and she could move through security but all went smoothly and Emma achieved one more big milestone: air travel! Thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, generosity and help. Look how far she has come! -- Bret Johnson
May 5th, 2023
Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
Colossians 3:16-17 NIV
Just a huge praise update for Emma... She was able to walk out of the shower and down a step with just her auxiliary knee brace. It might not seem like much, but it is a huge step in her recovery and ultimate independence.
Another huge praise is that she was able to shop by herself here recently. In the past, she has had problems with the cart shooting out from her. This time (see photo) she was able to control it and maintain stability. Another huge step in her recovery and ultimate independence.
COLOSSAL PRAISE!!! Emma's previous employer, when this all started, has offered to buy her a new used handicap ramped van. The details are still being worked out but God is so, so, so good and greatly to be praised!!! He cares so well for Emma and all of us. He is the Lord God Almighty, The Great Provider through whom all blessings flow.
April 24th, 2023
Prayer Request - Emma's wheelchair van lost power steering and air conditioning on the way home from therapy today. Please pray for safety, financial wisdom, and for Emma's recovery to continue so that we no longer need this van.
I had a song written for Emma, and it accompanies THIS VIDEO. I hope you like it!
I have had people sometimes question why I keep making videos about Emma's reaction. They think that it is hard on me to keep seeing the photos that show just how close we came to losing her. The reason is that it helps us to realize how far God has brought us. Her improvements are more gradual now, and from one day, week, month to the next we may not see any changes and become discouraged. However; when I put together pictures and videos from the beginning until now, we look at each other and realize that the improvements are still happening. God is still working miracles. Please pray for Emma's endurance as she continues her second year of therapy.
And, thank you once again from the bottom of my heart for supporting us as we find our way through this tragedy. May God bless each of you.
April 10th, 2023
."...if we are faithless, He remains faithful, for He cannot disown Himself.
2 Timothy 2:13 NIV
There are many things to be grateful for... tomorrow is Easter Sunday, and we celebrate Jesus' sacrifice and triumph for us. A donor provided the means to get Emma a scooter for the plane trip to Reno to see her brother graduate in May. The last session of botox has seemed to really help. Our celebration of the 2nd anniversary (of the start of this ordeal) was very positive. Emma has taken to calling it, "I didn't die day." It is good to be able to find the humor in it. Lastly, she has started training on lite administrative tasks on the computer at therapy to maybe one day be able to work a job... please pray for her future endeavors.
There are still many things to pray for... limited progress on her left side is frustrating. Please pray for the strength and perseverance to see this trial completed. Please pray that Emma can continue to heal and adapt to her new normal.
Prayer Warriors... thank Almighty God for you. As the dust starts to settle, other victims of vaccines and their families are starting to tell their stories. Please pray that Emma would continue to shine in her testimony and to give God all the glory for His miraculous healing.
April 3rd, 2023
Its officially been 2 years since I got the J&J shot and my life changed forever. As most of you know, on April 2, 2021 I was rushed to the hospital after showing signs of having a seizure. They figured out that I was having a severe reaction to the J&J 💉. When all was said and done I ended up having to be put in a coma, had blood clots and bleeds in my brain, had dozens of seizures, 3 brain surgeries, surgery to put in a feeding tube, surgery to put in a trach tube, and was a quadriplegic when I woke up 13 days later. I have had to fight to get my life back every day since. I have endured thousands of hours of therapy just to relearn how to do simple things like walk, eat, shower, etc. What's crazy to think about is that those things are no longer the my biggest obstacles. I know that doesn't seem very encouraging but for me and everyone who went through this experience with me 2 years ago these simple things weren't even on the radar. At that time the only important thing was for me to make it through the night. All of these other daily things didn't matter because regardless of how heartbreaking it was, it was obvious to all of my medical staff that I would be a vegetable and never be able to do anything by myself again. Now, my family and I are worried about what car would be the best for me to DRIVE, what tasks I need to work on to eventually get my own JOB, and how to become more independent so that I can live by MYSELF. 2 years ago no one thought these things would even be a possibility for me but with the help of my family, friends, and even strangers I have been able to not only overcome those obstacles, but keep improving enough that I can find other obstacles to turn into goals that no one thought would even be a possibility after I got sick. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and I can't wait to share what new obstacles I have overcome next year. Love you all!
March 29th, 2023
April 2 will mark the two year anniversary of Emma's horrific reaction to the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. The weeks leading up to this anniversary are difficult, as it is impossible for us not to remember how our lives were before that fateful day, and how our lives, none more than Emma's, are forever changed.
We are forever grateful for how God has been performing miracles in Emma, and how those miracles have touched people throughout the world...some who never knew Him until they heard of Emma's story. We were told she would never come home, that she would be a vegetable. However; these past two years Emma has proven the doctor's wrong and forged her own path towards recovery. It has not been an easy path by any means. Emma has endured over 2,500 hours of therapy...both PT and OT, to help her brain make new connections so that she is able to once again gain control of her own body, and regain her independence. It is a slow process, and in her place, I would have given up. But Emma is stronger than I am, and instead of feeling sorry for herself, she is putting that energy into her recovery. And, she is doing it with a smile on her face. That smile is what gets her dad and I through each day. If she can smile, so can we. And, in the end, we know that she, with God's help, will once again be independent.
We could not have made it through these past two years without the support of our family, friends, and strangers, who have become friends. Your prayers have held us up when we could not stand on our own. God has heard your prayers for healing and He is answering them. Your financial gifts have helped us to pay her medical bills, therapy expenses, purchase the medical equipment, braces, transportation, etc. that she needs to recover. For every step forward that she makes, her needs change. And, because of your generosity, we are better able to meet those needs. So, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you. And we pray for you, as we know that many of you who have been there for us may also be facing a crisis in your own lives.
This weekend we went to breakfast with my son Cooper. When we left, Emma took the opportunity to get in some PT by going up and down the steps outside the restaurant. Yes, Emma is doing stairs, and she is crushing it! Click here to see the video.
I recently came into contact with the sister of another victim of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine who suffered the same reaction that Emma did. She received the vaccine one week before Emma. Tragically, she did not survive. I have learned a lot about this amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend by reading through her posts. Her sister has asked everyone to "Choose Laughter". I am asking all of you to do the same, in honor of Teri, whose life ended much too soon.
March 5th, 2023
Below is an update from my husband. I have added a few requests of my own:
It has been a good long while since my last update... nothing wrong... just not really anything to report on. Her recovery goes on, getting the littlest bit better every day.
Let's call this a prayer update so you'll know exactly what to pray for Emma. Emma has many current challenges that only God can move to good things for her.
1. Right now, her biggest challenge is getting the rehab she needs. The place she is going to now is so short staffed due to greedy business practices that she is having trouble getting the professional therapists that she needs. They have cut back the hours of her wonderful therapists that are so familiar with her case and have brought her so far, and forced them to seek employment elsewhere so that they can support their families. They do not have anyone to replace them, so Emma was told they will be going to a temp agency for therapist. Obviously, this is not good for her and the other patients on many levels. But, God is in charge. Please pray for experienced therapist to serve the patients.
2. Another challenge quickly approaching on April 2 is the Two year anniversary of the start of this ordeal. It is hard to not let our minds go back to those dark days, and for anger at Johnson and Johnson, the government, etc. to overwhelm us once again. Pray that we can put a positive perspective on the whole thing.
3. We are having much difficulty finding a law firm to represent Emma. Part of her recovery is getting justice for the evil that was visited on her. She needs to get her side of the story out there.. Please pray for justice for all vaccine injured.
4. It has now been 16 months since we applied for reimbursement through the abysmal CICP program that is currently the only resource for compensation for the vaccine injured. We are so grateful for all of the personal donations that we have received, but government should provide resources for all vaccine injured to continue to receive the medical care and therapeutic devices that they need. These costs are overwhelming and do not stop. These are the current statistics for the program: Please pray for an overhaul of this program and for our case to finally begin the review process.
Total COVID-19 CICP Claims Filed: 11,196
Pending Review or In Review: 10,653
Decisions: 543
Eligible for Compensation and Pending Benefits Determination: 19
Denied: 524
5. It has been challenging finding the perfect vehicle for her to be able to drive independently as there are many specific needs that need to come together. Please pray that God will provide this for her.
6. Her left hand, her left fingers, and her left leg, especially her left foot, are still a mess. Progress for these parts has been very, very slow. They are trending up, but the progress is hard to see. Please pray with an expectant heart of God's goodness for her healing
7. Online College has been a challenge for Emma, but she is facing them head on and so far receiving A's in the classes she has taken.. This next semester, she is increasing her load to 3 classes. One of those is an English class that involves much typing. The voice recognition apps don't seem to work for her, and this will be a challenge. Please pray.
8. The blessings of her ramped handicapped van have been a literal God send. However; the challenges of keeping this vehicle road worthy and safe have been a big expense and master's class in scheduling repairs. It was in the shop again this weekend. Please pray.
9. Finally, the challenge of waiting patiently on God's provision and His perfect timing has been a faith building exercise that we are much improved at but still work at moment by moment. Please pray.
Pray Warriors... as you pray, thank Great God Almighty for yourself and the many others just like you that pray on bent knees. We are so very grateful!!!
February 12th, 2023
Emma has had a rough couple of weeks. First, she was walking into therapy and a strong gust of wind blew her over and she hit her head. She got a bump, but thankfully, she is ok. Second, we went out to eat Friday night and when she was shifting herself to get out of the car the door closed on the fingers of her right hand. She is still recovering from this. She holds her cane in that hand, so this is a setback. We are taking it easy and hopefully she will be good for therapy tomorrow.
As she gets more mobile, she is going to have accidents...her therapists have tried to prepare us for this. But, it is still difficult when she is working so very hard to get better.
She is going to be fine, but please pray for her to be safe as she continues to be more mobile. Also, praise God for His continued healing of Emma.
Thank you!
February 8th, 2023
Every time that Emma is asked to speak about her injury by an outlet that acknowledges vaccine injuries and will not skew her story to meet their own agenda, she agrees. Not because it is easy to do, because it is not. Each time she tells her story she is reliving the worst moments in her life, and it is mentally and physically exhausting However; she pushes through, just as she does in therapy, because she has an end goal in mind. In therapy, the end goal is for her to regain what was stolen from her by the vaccine. In the interviews, the end goal is to add her voice to the thousands of other vaccine injured, hopefully raising awareness so that others do not make the same mistake that she did. She also wants to point others to God, because He is the reason that we have made it through the past 2 years.
Emma was asked to do a podcast to be featured on React 19, a website devoted to the stories of the vaccine injured. You can find the podcast by clicking here. At the end of the podcast, she acknowledges that God and her faith are to thank for getting her through the darkest of times. I am so very proud of her for turning this tragedy into a way to share her faith and point others to God.
January 26th, 2023
I just wanted to post a quick update. Emma is still doing great. She continues to make improvements in therapy. Now that they have her up and walking, they have turned their focus to correcting HOW she walks. (weight shifting, hip placement, the list is long). It seems that every step forward creates 2 steps back, but as long as she keeps moving forward we are ok with that, although it does get frustrating for her at times.
Most of you are aware that the only compensation available for those injured by the "vaccine" is the grossly unfair CICP program. I won't get into the specifics because it just gets me angry, but I will post this bit of data that I pulled from their website today.
This is why we are so thankful for each of you. Every day, we face challenges...mental, physical, and financial. But because of your continued prayers and financial support, we can face each day head-on. Please continue to pray for us, to pray for all of the vaccine injured. The government is not there for us, but our God is, and that is all that we need.
December 31st, 2022
As this year comes to a close and I look back at Emma's progress, I am amazed. From the moment she came out of her coma 18 months ago and could only move her tongue, she has had the dream of walking on the beach, barefoot, so that she could feel the sand between her toes. It has been a long road, but our God has been with us every step of the way. Today, Emma's dream became a reality! Click here to see the video. The smile that came across her face is priceless. She has worked so very hard, enduring hundreds of hours of therapy, but today it paid off. We pray that her story can be an inspiration to others, to not give up, even when they say there is no hope. Emma was told she would never walk again, but look at her go!
Emma still has a long road ahead of her and more goals to accomplish. Please pray that she is able to regain full functionality of her left side, to walk without a cane, without assistance, to attend college, to work, to hold babies unassisted. Pray that she is able to drive again. This goal with require a modified vehicle, which we have started to look into. It will not be cheap, but God provided us with the van for her wheelchair and we trust that in His time he will meet this need as well. She has lot to accomplish before she is able to drive, but just the fact that it is on the radar is a testament to God's faithfulness and Emma's strong spirit.
We had such a good trip. It was short, the van has more rattles than it did when we left, but we are relaxed and ready to face new challenges head on. We thank you for following her journey with us. For praying for us. I pray that 2023 is a healthy year for everyone, and that all of the vaccine injured will find healing.
Happy New Year!
Kathy
December 21st, 2022
I wanted to post a quick update before the holidays are here. We are so blessed to have you as our prayer warriors during this unexpected season in our lives. My family wants to thank each and every one of you for your support.
I also wanted to ask for your prayers for our upcoming trip to the beach. We leave on December 26th and will be staying for 4 days. I ask for specific prayers for safe travels, as our wheelchair van has been in and out of the shop several times in the last couple of months...it seems we fix one thing only to have something else pop up. It seems to be running well now, but being covered in prayer will give us extra comfort.
Needless to say, Emma is excited for the trip. She was recently cleared to walk alone, as long as we are nearby and she has her leg brace on. It does her good to see her therapy paying off in large ways, and I know she will be walking on the beach in some fashion! I will be sure to post pics!
I pray each of you will have a Merry CHRISTmas and a Blessed New Year. Hold your family close, because as we have learned, you do not know what tomorrow holds.
December 12th, 2022
We went to church yesterday and Emma decided that she wanted to WALK in! Our church is meeting at Schofield Middle School, and it is a very long walk from the parking lot to the gym where service is held. We thought that she would take her chair until she got to the doors of the gym, but no, not my Emma. Once we got into the front door of the school, she stopped and said she was walking, and WALK she did! I followed in her chair and tried to get a video, but that did not work out too well, as I was crying. I do that a lot!. As she walked in, people cheered her on. I was so very proud of her, but last night, she posted this, and I am even prouder. She is growing bold in her faith and is sharing her testimony.
Sometimes, I wonder why I had to get sick, why was it me? My family? My life? But when I think about it, I'm glad. Not that I got sick, but that God is using me to show that though bad things happen in life and that's unavoidable, God will always be there to help turn something bad into something good. God used me and my family to show that miracles happen. Even when you are at rock bottom, God will help you get back up even stronger than you were before. I may not be stronger physically, but I have so much more respect for myself and so much more confidence in who I am. Since I got sick, I've done so many things I was told wouldn't be possible. I mean, I WALKED into church today with no help! How cool is that? Even though I hate that this happened, I'm so honored that God is using my story to show so many people how good he is.
You can see her original post here. Pastor Heiden used Emma's story during one of the sermon points, and it is included in her post. If you are not able to view the video, you can search Walk Church. It was the 11:00 service, and he referenced Emma about 2/3rds into the sermon, but you will be blessed if you watch the whole thing! The day was even more special because we were able to witness the a very special baptism. It was a blessed day.
December 11th, 2022
"...for it is God who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill His good purpose." Philippians 2:13 NIV
Huge, huge praise to report... the therapists have said Emma may be cleared to walk without supervision, i.e. by herself, by the end of this month. 21 months have gone by, and we were very happy about her improvements, but we are ecstatic about this new development. She still has a long, long way to go in her recovery. to be able to live on her own, attend college,, etc... please, please continue to pray for her and for us to be able to encourage, and provide for her, on this journey. Join us in thanking the Almighty Living God for His mercy, grace, miracles, and loving-kindness to her and all of us.
Prayer Warriors... join me in a prayer: Dear gracious, merciful, and loving Heavenly Father, thank you for each new day. Thank you for Your never-ending love and Your tender mercies that are new every morning... (Lamentations 3:22-23). I pray for those who are in need of a special touch from you today. I pray for those who are facing challenges, obstacles, and consequences; those who need Your blessings today. Please work in their lives, in their circumstances, in their hearts and minds to bring about Your good will and blessings. Please grant to each one of us Your favor, touch our hearts, move mountains if necessary for Your will to be done, Your glory, and your blessing for those that need your help. May You be honored. May lives be changed. May souls be saved. May needs be met. May we all experience Your blessings. In the powerful and loving name of Jesus, my Savior, I pray. -from Prime Time with God
November 28th, 2022
HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM EMMA! Hey everyone, this is Bret Johnson, the coordinator of Emma's Give Send Go. I was at their home this evening and got this classic picture with Emma and the family's FOUR wonderful dogs. Look at them! And they LOVE Emma and cuddle with her and provide a ton of joy.Thank you SO much for supporting Emma in her effort to recover from the effects of the J & J vaccine. She is working SO hard to get back to the life she had before her shots in March of 2021.
November 20th, 2022
Only God could put Emma behind the wheel of a car when just a short time ago she could only communicate by moving her tongue. I admit, the thought of her driving fills me fear,. The last time she drove was 18 months ago when she left work early with a terrible headache. Shortly after that, our lives were turned upside down. God has been with us every step of the way since them, and when the time is right, He will be in the car with her. Please pray for the perfect car and the resources to have it modified to meet her special needs. And, please pray a prayer of Thanksgiving for His miraculous healing of Emma.
An update from my husband:
For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 KJV
Huge, colossal, praise to our King. He hath triumphed gloriously. Emma has gotten so much better the therapists think it is time to start working toward having her drive again. 18 months ago we thought she would have to be in a nursing home the rest of her life because the damage to her brain was so extensive. Today her recovery is in full advance. Please stand in agreement with us in thanking Almighty God for His blessings and favor He has shown us.
Some things have to happen before we can loose her on the streets though... please continue to pray with us. She needs for the following milestones to happen before she can drive on the open road... She has to be able to get in and out of the car 100% herself. She made a 10% increase on this challenge just this last week she was so thrilled about the prospect of driving and the freedom it will bring. She is about 80% right now but has lots of challenges getting her left leg in a vehicle.
Today we got her in the car and she drove around the block, kinda (see photo). Some challenges... she can't gripe the key and turn her hand to start the car. Hopefully, she can adjust and relearn this skill. She has severe challenges steering, both strength and dexterity, pray this can be overcome with futher healing, new skills, and adaptive equipment.
Lastly, pray that He will provide just the right car for her. I have never been so happy to have a problem. It has to be not too low, and not too high, have a push button starter, and be easy to steer. He has provided everything she has needed so far... I am supremely confident He will provide, in His perfect timing, for her again. Thank you Prayer Warriors.
November 5th, 2022
“For he is the living God and he endures forever; his kingdom will not be destroyed, his dominion will never end. He rescues and he saves; he performs signs and wonders in the heavens and on the earth...”
Daniel 6:26b-27a NIV
Emma has had good things in the last 3 weeks since our last update. She had an opportunity to hand out candy at a trunk or treat event at Walk Church . She had a special goat yoga therapy session with, you guessed it, goats in the park (see photo). This is the same park that I took her to when she was a small child (preschool) to play on the playground equipment. She was so proud to be able to climb up the "big" slide and go down by herself. On Friday, with much assistance from the therapists she climbed up that same "big" slide and slid down by herself. I didn't think that was ever going to happen again for her a few short months ago. God is so so so good to all of us.
We have been praying for the last couple of months for the funds to replace the load assist struts in the rear of her wheelchair van and an anonymous donor sent the funds on Thursday. Huge praise!!! We have had to make so many repairs to the van, but are blessed to have it for Emma's transportation.
Prayer Warriors... continue to pray for her full recovery. We try to add a new chore for the weekend, she is currently working on getting her own breakfast on the weekends, but progress is slow and challenging.
November 4th, 2022
React19 is a website that publishes stories of those who have experienced severe vaccine reactions, in hopes to that others suffering the same reactions may learn of treatments and medications, as so many doctors are quick to dismiss vaccine injuries and not offer help. I pray that these stories will stop people from blindly believing what you hear from the censored news and social media platforms and protect themselves and their families.
Click here to see Emma's story.
October 19th, 2022
Below is an update from my husband. I have been going through some of our photos from the past year, (I will add some to the gallery) and I am in awe of how far our God has brought Emma. Please continue to pray for her complete healing. The picture on this post was taken at rehab with the pumpkin that Emma carved herself and the ghost she made from paper towels. So cute!
Show me the wonders of Your great love, You who
save by Your right hand those who take refuge in You from their foes. Keep me
as the apple of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings.
Psalms 17:7-8 NIV
Emma has had some encouraging progress. God has
been good to us! She has started moving from her powered wheelchair to
her recliner by herself. Something she has been working on for a year. After a
big push, she has been dressing and undressing 80% by herself. She still has
strength issues to get that to 100% but there is much progress. We are starting
to add a chore, slowly, to her other chores when she is ready to do it. She is
working hard on walking backwards using the kitchen breakfast bar to support
herself. She does it 95% by herself. It really works her quads and builds her
strength and stamina.
Prayer Warriors... we need your prayers. Pray that we can wait on the Lord and the fullness of His plans.
October 6th, 2022
Emma thought that this song, "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson, was perfect to accompany her video. I agree! You can see it here!Emma had a therapy session with our friend who has been graciously offering his help since we first got back from Loma Linda. He was amazed with her progress. We are so fortunate to have so many people involved in her recovery. Please pray it continues. He was able to offer some insight into ways she can try to get her left leg from swinging outwards. He let her walk unassisted a few times, which was so exciting to see. She lost her balance toward the end, but she was able to catch herself. Believe it or not, a lot of her therapy sessions involve the therapists trying to knock her off balance so that she knows how to correct and not fall. It is working!
To reward Emma for her hard work and encourage her to keep fighting, , we are talking about taking another trip to the beach in late December. Please pray that we are able to secure the perfect hotel and resources for an amazing trip!
September 26th, 2022
“Blessed are those whose transgressions are forgiven, whose sins are covered. Blessed is the one whose sin the Lord will never count against them.”
September 19th, 2022
Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge him. As surely as the sun rises, he will appear; he will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.”
Hosea 6:3 NIV
Emma has had some pretty good days. Huge praises for incremental improvements... she has started putting in her own contacts. She is starting to put on her own basic makeup. She is getting into a rhythm and getting the mail on most days. For the first time on Saturday she mostly (80%) did her own laundry. It took all day and she was worn out, there is a lot of walking and bending down, but she did it. Pray for the future of her recovery and that as we add tasks so that she can take care of herself in the long-term. Pray thatbshe will need less and less assistance with these tasks.
Prayer Warriors... so much still needed to ensure her long-term recovery. Pray that God can sustain all of us mentally and financially for this long pull.
September 15th, 2022
It seems that every time we start to get accustomed to our "new normal" and begin to look to the future: something happens and we get pulled back into the anger and frustration of the past year and a half. Yesterday was Emma's first trip to the mailbox,. I posted that separately because it is a reason to celebrate! However; one of the pieces of mail that she received was a letter from the CICP program which is is the only recourse for any compensation for Emma's JJ V a x injury. It stated that because they received the Request for Benefits Form on 8/2/22, she is not eligible. I filed the request after our case against Johnson and Johnson was dropped by our attorney because he could not find a way around the insane umbrella protection given to drug manufacturers during a pandemic. I have the tracking and they received and signed for it on 12/1/21. We are just so tired of having to constantly fight battles It seems like it will end.
Also, on Monday our Give Send Go was closed down because someone reported it as being false. How I wish it was.
Thank you for your prayers.
August 28th, 2022
August 17th, 2022
Emma's therapy hours are being reduced because the corporate office felt that she was getting preferential treatment and it was not fair to the others. We have never asked for preferential treatment. We have just thanked God for the therapy she received because it is such a huge part of her ongoing recovery. If the local office that she visits had their way, she would continue receiving the therapy she needs, but Corporate has put their foot down.
Please join us in praying for direction. Emma has been steadily improving for over a year, and now her progress is at risk. She needs to make new paths in her brain to control her muscles. The only way to do this is with extensive therapy. She is willing to endure it, but it needs to be provided.
We are looking at possibly moving to a different facility, but so far we have not found anything that offers what she HAD been receiving at Neurorestorative. We are also looking at hiring a therapist ourselves, but the cost is significant. Please pray for God to open a door. We are so so thankful to Him for Emma's life. And we are thankful for all of you who lift us up in prayer.
I have attached a picture of Emma and her brother Cooper doing wheelies in the parking lot. So thankful to have had him home for the summer. He went back to UNR today to start is Senior year. Time goes on.
August 8th, 2022
Emma continues to amaze me. Please click here and see what Emma gave me for my birthday. If you told me on my birthday last year that this would be my gift I would not have believed it. But, in her amazing way, Emma made it happen. I am so very blessed by my husband and children.
August 4th, 2022
Click Here to read an article on vaccine injury compensation in the US and how it compares to other countries. This is why our family and so many others have resorted to fundraising sites. It is shameful.
On a positive note, Emma is seeing encouraging results from the most recent Botox procedure! She was able to roll onto her tummy and take a short nap for the first time in over a year! Thank you for your prayers.
July 26th, 2022
Emma met with her therapists yesterday to set new goals. They have decided to replace her goal of walking without assistance to walking without her KAFO! This is the blue leg orthotic that extends from the top of her leg to her feet. You can imagine how cumbersome and uncomfortable this is for her, as well as time intensive for us to get onto her. At this point, the only assistance we are giving her when she walks is to walk behind her and hold onto her gate belt in case she loses her balance, so if she is able to walk without her KAFO she will also be more steady and may not need as much assistance from us anyway. I must admit that the thought of her walking without me nearby is difficult, she keeps reminding me that when we are walking I need to let her go so she can move. I want to protect her with everything in me, but I know that is what God is doing. So, please pray for her as this is a huge long-term goal!! Thank you so much, as always, for covering us in prayer.
July 22nd, 2022
July 4th, 2022
This video video was taken an hour after we checked in. God had His hands on us. We were able to get checked in, out to the beach, rent a wheelchair, and Emma up and WALKING all within an hour. We rented the chair at 6 and had to return it at 7. We almost waited until the next day, but went for it and it all came together. HIS timing is perfect. Emma was exhausted, but so very happy. Thank you for your prayers.
The hotel is beautiful. Right by the ocean, within walking distance of so many shops (Emma and I had a great day shopping for souvenirs), and tonight we are walking to dinner. Perfect.
June 16th, 2022
I just wanted to do a quick update to ask for prayers for our beach trip next week! Emma is so very excited. We will be going to Oceanside on the 20th and staying at the Seabird Resort for 4 nights. I was able to negotiate a good deal, and we will have an ADA room with a partial ocean view. Yeah! Emma's goal for this trip is a big one. She wants to stand in the sand bare foot and have the waves hit her feet, like she used to. She can't get her brace that she uses to walk wet, so we will have to leave it in the room and just use her knee brace. Pray that her left ankle behaves (it likes to turn, making it difficult and painful to walk), and that I am able to help to keep it stabilized using my foot. Also pray that we make it there safely. We will be taking the van so that we can bring her electric wheelchair, but it is not set up for a road trip. It is perfect for getting her to and from therapy, but we hope that it is also perfect for traveling across the desert! We hope to have some exciting pictures to share when we return, and some fun beach themed souvenirs for Emma's room. Thank you so very much for covering us in prayer!! I am attaching a picture of Emma at the beach pre vaccine. This is what we want for her again.
June 13th, 2022
Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure, because You will not abandon me to the realm of the dead, nor will You let your faithful one see decay. You make known to me the path of life; You will fill me with joy in Your presence, with eternal pleasures at Your right hand.
Psalms 16:9-11 NIV
Emma is in the middle of some challenges right now. The Insurance company had approved her rehab through 12/31/22 but unbeknownst to everyone else there was a stipulation of only 120 days. We are almost at that number but a request has been made to increase that number. Pray that Emma would be given the resources she needs and that God would grant her a full recovery.
Emma has had a battery of tests this last week by her new neurologist (huge praise to God that He provided a specialist that is dedicated to getting her better). She had a more specialized series of MRIs and EGGs (see photo) to access damage and develop a plan to move forward.
Emma has also started college at UNLV online for the summer semester. She is taking Sociology and that workload puts her at a halftime student for summer. She is currently working on a paper (see photo). This has been a bucket list dream wish for her recovery and she still has a long, long journey towards her dream of a degree in Pediatric Occupational Therapy. She wants to be able to help kids with the same challenges she has had. Pray for perseverance and her witness to those she comes in contact.
Prayer Warriors... we are so so so grateful for you! You seek His favor for others, Emma has had blessings rain down on her, and you continue to do so through your challenges. Pray for Emma's full recovery in His way, in His time, and for His purpose. Thank Him in advance for the miracles He has in store for Emma. Bless you and may the Lord of hosts keep you.
June 10th, 2022
It has been a while since I have updated, but Emma continues to make strides each day thanks to her therapy. We had been told that she was approved for maximum benefits through the end of December. Neurorestorative, where she receives her therapy, interpreted that to mean that she could go 5 days a week until the end of the year. However; on Saturday I received a phone call from them. Emma IS approved for maximum benefits through the end of December. HOWEVER; maximum benefits is 120 DAYS. Emma currently has received 103 days of therapy, LEAVING ONLY 17 DAYS OF THERAPY THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR. My heart sank, but then I remembered that God has brought us this far, he is not going to leave us now. Neurorestorative quickly submitted a request for additional therapy sessions based on medical necessity. It is now in the final stages of review, sitting on the medical director's desk for the final approval. Please pray that the request is approved for at least 3 days of therapy through the end of the year. The therapy is so critical to her recovery. If we are denied, there is an appeal process. If that fails, we will find a way to continue her therapy at home, but it will need to be paid for without insurance coverage. I told Emma that money is not going to stand in the way of her recovery, she has come too far. I am feeling confident that the therapy will be approved, but we have a backup plan if it doesn't. Please join us in praying for her therapy at Neurorestorative to continue. They have been so good for her. Thank you for your prayers and support!!
May 15th, 2022
A true miracle. I am in awe of Emma and the fight she has shown this past year. Twelve months ago she could only move her tongue. Think about that, and realize just how far she has come, the hundreds of hours of therapy sessions that she has endured. She is a warrior, and God is healing her in His perfect timing. Praise God!!
Emma's post:
I walked unassisted for the first time today! I never thought I'd be able to again. I'm so so happy and proud of myself!
Click here. Listen to Emma at the end.
May 11th, 2022
He saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy. He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit, whom he poured out on us generously through Jesus Christ our Savior, so that, having been justified by his grace, we might become heirs having the hope of eternal life.
Titus 3:5-7 NIV
Emma is doing better overall but still another year (we estimate) of hard work and daily incremental improvements to lead to her full recovery.
God is so amazing that it is amazing just how amazing He is... she has improved so much since August that the water therapist says she has really graduated past the pool phase of her recovery and needs the full weight of gravity to get better. We are humbled and dumbfounded at what God has done for her... He is the Living God of Miracles... He is just so amazing.
She has started to walk from the house (and rehab) to the car and ride shotgun on most trips. Soooo... she has started to do a lot of work with rubber work out balls. Working on balance, core strength, stamina, and stability. This is a big improvement on the road to her recovery. The obvious goal is to walk as much as possible. Pray that she will continue to improve and that God would receive all the glory for His blessings to her. Click here for video.
She has had continued media interest. She was on Good Morning America briefly on Friday. Pray that during these occasions that God would get all the glory due His name.
Prayer Warriors... heard an interesting thought about prayer and thought about y'all........ God hears and answers the prayers of the one and the one gives Him glory. God hears and answers the prayers of the few and they give Him the glory. God hears and answers the prayers of the many and then the many and all who know of them, give God the glory for His miracleous works. Please continue to pray for Emma: her let side continues to be stubborn, her hands and fingers are better but need miraculous improvements to be of real use and allow her to be self sufficient. Her mother longs for the day she is able to get dressed herself, do her own hair, bathe. Not for her sake, her mother will do anything for Emma, but because Emma deserves to regain the independence that was stolen from her, in God's perfect timing.
April 29th, 2022
Another first for Emma. She has been working so hard in therapy, and they gave the go ahead for her to start WALKING to the van each morning and riding in the front seat! We are bringing her wheelchair in case she gets tired, but this is huge in her recovery, and a testimony to God's faithfulness!!Please pray for us as we get into this new morning routine.
April 15th, 2022
Our fears grew with each passing day that she would remain in a coma, unable to come home to us. But, on April 15th, we got our miracle. I visited Emma in the evening. Her eyes had been open for a few days, but she was unresponsive. I went to her bed and started talking to her, as I always did. She moved her tongue, and I said to her, Oh, you moved your tongue". Her tongue moved again. I asked her if she heard me, and asked her to stick out her tongue. She stuck out her tongue. She could hear me, she could respond. A miracle from God. I will never forget that moment. April 15th now fills me with hope.
April 10th, 2022
Click here for a clip of Emma working without a brace.
Click here to see sweet Emma on a treadmill.
April 10th, 2022
Click here to see sweet Emma on a treadmill.
April 2nd, 2022
As much as I try to put the past behind us, I find it impossible to keep from remembering in vivid detail that one year ago on this day, our lives were forever changed...none more than my sweet Emma. This was our last day of normalcy, although she had been feeling ill since April 20th, when she received the vaccine. At 11:30 pm, as we were preparing for bed, Emma had her first seizure and the nightmare began. Our God is a God of miracles, and we are believing that He will continue to see us through this and Emma will go on her dream trip to Hawaii and attend college. We are so grateful for the love and support we have received this past year., and I ask you to please not forget about us as our family continues to fight with Emma daily to reach those goals. We need your continued prayers.
Below is Russ's update from Facebook
In Him you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, to the praise of His glory. Ephesians 1:13-14 NKJV
March 29th, 2022
I wanted to do a quick update on our newest family member. It has been a year since Emma's catastrophic reaction to the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. We have not heard from Johnson and Johnson once during this period. Shameful. But, thanks to the support we are receiving, both financial and spiritual, we have been able to focus 100% on Emma's recovery. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
We promised her in the hospital that she could get another puppy, and she decided that since this weekend marks the one year anniversary, it was the perfect time. I couldn't agree more. See his photo in the gallery. Now we will have 4 dogs in our new home. That's a lot of dogs. And a lot of love. Have a blessed day!
March 21st, 2022
Another Saturday, another water therapy session for Emma.
Paste this link in your browser for a clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQ_LMeknz1s
This one was particularly grueling for her as they did a lot of stretching of muscles that she has not used in a year. Try to imagine how much that must hurt. If I sit for over an hour I am stiff and sore. I hate to see her in pain, but I am so proud of her for being so strong.
Hopefully, we are close to having the sessions in Emma\'s own pool. The packers come Monday and the movers on Tuesday. Please pray for us. We are so weary from our life being in a constant state of flux, and we pray that this move will be our last, and that it will provide Emma with the surroundings she needs and deserves to fully recover and live the beautiful life God has waiting for her. ❤️
March 14th, 2022
So, Emma and I were home alone and decided to go for a drive. Now, before the vaccine, this would be no big deal. But since she suffered 4 strokes we have not done anything alone together from start to finish outside of the house. Russ has taken us places and dropped us off, but we have never just picked up and left on a whim, just she and I, in a car, blasting the music. We were both nervous to say the least. I had to put on her gate belt, put her brace on, and then hold on to her as she made her way using the walker through the house, down the ramp, into the garage and finally into my car. We took it slow and steady, and she was amazing. She did not lose her balance once!. We decided to go through the drive through at Steak and Shake. This being our first solo trip we did not want to push our luck! We got home with our milkshakes and I went into the house to put them in the freezer, and then Emma and I made our way back into the house. And, as Emma put it \"no-one died!\" It was a great day!
March 7th, 2022
1st time in pool back in August compared to last weekend. Such progress! Your prayers are working! 🙏
March 6th, 2022
Emma has therapy 6 days a week. She goes M÷F from 9-3, and then we do water therapy with her on Saturday. Currently, we are driving back and forth to a pool across town by Wet and Wild, but the week of the 21st that will change. We are finally moving into our new home, the perfect home for Emma and our family to start fresh, complete with a pool. God continues to provide, and we are so so thankful.
Click here and here for some highlights from Saturday\'s water therapy session. Enjoy!!
February 28th, 2022
February 27th, 2022
The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.
Isaiah 58:11 NIV
A short video of Emma\'s first time sitting up from bed and her feet on the floor. Praise Jesus... it\'s a miracle! We are awed at His miracleous mercy towards our Emma. We are humbled at His out pouring of blessings and provisions. We rest soundly in the knowledge we are His children and He moves heaven and earth for Emma\'s good - Romans 8:28 and for others that are His.
Emma has had some pretty good days here lately. She walked from a car into a restaurant, ate lunch, and then walked back to the car. A whole bunch of firsts and a huge leap forward in her recovery.
She went up and down 3 flights of stairs when her rehab group went to the Mob Museum here in Vegas.
Her left leg is much more responsive, taking steps backwards when she tells it to... this had been hit or miss.
Prayer Warriors... you guys rock! Colossians 1:9-14. We know you pray for her all over the world and we see the results in her. Please continue to pray for her recovery. She has a long, physically brutal, and mentally torchereous fight ahead of her. We were very encouraged last week when one of the wise, old, and very experienced physical therapists said he thinks her prognosis is 90% of what she once was. The only one to commit to a number. "If God is for us who can be against us."
Please also pray for the Christians of Ukraine.
February 24th, 2022
We decided to have lunch together to test out the training. The video is of her WALKING out of the restaurant! We were also alone together in the car for the first time since the JJ Vaccine caused her catastrophic reaction and changed the course of our lives forever. We always loved our car trips because we blast the radio to her favorite songs and rock out, something we both have missed these past 11 months. Little by little, step by step, God\'s grace and Emma\'s determination will see her through. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.
February 22nd, 2022
A compilation of photos and videos from her journey showing how far she has come, and she is not done yet! The clip at the end of her rocking out in the car was before the vaccine
February 21st, 2022
Video from Friday of Emma WALKING down stairs!!
https://youtu.be/F_0VmVYzhoM
February 18th, 2022
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.