Emma Burkey expenses caused by J&J Vaccine Injury

Emma's strength and healing continues to be an inspiration to others, and we are so grateful for every single person who has reached out to us during this journey. She still has a long way to go, but God continues to perform miracles in and through my sweet girl. The gifts you provide through this campaign will be used for continuing therapy, wheelchair van repairs, braces, splints, adaptive vehicle accommodations, and other expenses incurred because of her vaccine injury. Thank you!









Emma Burkey, 18, became seriously ill with seizures and clotting in the brain following her vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 one-dose vaccine on March 20, 2021. Emma was initially treated at St. Rose Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson, Nevada beginning on March 30, but was subsequently airlifted several days later to Loma Linda Hospital 's (near San Bernardino, California) special neural treatment unit. Emma was put into an induced coma, ventilated and at least three brain surgeries have been done to repair blood clots. If you follow the national news, the J & J vaccine was put on hold because of these rare cases.







Russ & Kathy Burkey have been at Emma's side since this all began. Her older brother, Cooper, had to hold down the household while they were all in southern California for months.



We are doing a GiveSendGo to help the family with the expenses of her treatment, airlift, therapy, and the 100 other things that happen when life is interrupted.





Russ & Kathy Burkey have been highly engaged in the Las Vegas community for many years. Kathy is a partner at Sunrise Carpentry, Inc., and Russ' ministry help at The Hastening, Walk Church, and especially Friends in the Desert has been gratefully appreciated. The life of Emma Burkey, a healthy, vibrant 18 year old has been forever changed by the Johnson and Johnson "Vaccine".

Thanks for all your help!





Walk Church, Las Vegas



Bret Johnson

President/Founder

The Hastening

"The drug companies are given immunity while they reap huge profits. (Pfizer expects $54B in 2022 on Covid vaccine sales.) We cannot let them steal the healthy bodies of young people. We must take back our country."







