My daughter Emma has special needs. This is my first time reaching out to the community. She is 18 years old now and has completed high school so in the fall she basically has nowhere to go during the day unless we keep putting her in the rotary home which is costly. My goal is to stay at home with her as I am qualified to take care of her needs until something more stable is established it would break our hearts for her to not be with Family in the upcoming school year thank you very much.