Hello everyone, my name is Tim Flagg, and I have a daughter who has special needs. Her name is Emma. She has just finished her last year of high school and now will be going back-and-forth from home to a place called the rotary house, but it’s quite costly and ideally, I would like her to live at home but in order to do that, I would need to earn extra money for logistical reasons. It would break all of our hearts to see her away from her family during the upcoming school years. Her mother and I are quite qualified in taking care of her as she’s been in and out of CHEO since birth. She is now 18 years old. This is my first time reaching out to the community in support of Emma, but my options are running low and I’m desperate to keep her home with her family thank you and God bless.