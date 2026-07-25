Hello, My name is Tim Flagg and this is my first time reaching out to the community, My daughter Emma has special needs and she has just finished her last year of high school. Coming this fall, she would have to go to an

assisted living home such as the rotary home. As her father I would prefer her to stay home with family but this would require a quite substantial amount of funds for my self to take care of her full time until other arrangements can be made possible ie, working from home. As her father, along with her mother are qualified to tend to her needs as she has been in and out of CHEO since birth. It would be heartbreaking for see her away from us so much although the Rotary Home is an exceptional facility with an amazing staff, I would just feel more comfortably with her at home. Thank you.