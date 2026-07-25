Emma Davis Medical Care and Expenses

Our friend, family, and coworker, Emma Davis was suddenly struck with a medical issue on 4/28/2026. While at work last night, Emma felt dizziness, numbness, speech slurring. In this moment, Emma got herself down to the floor and called out for help. Two coworkers heard the calls and came to help her. EMTs arrived on scene and quickly rushed Emma to the hospital. Emma has been diagnosed with having a stroke due to a brain bleed. While her speech and numbness has improved today, her journey is not over. She will likely have an extensive stay at the hospital which is going to prevent her from working.





Anyone who knows Emma knows that she is the kindest and most sweet human ever. In her moment of need lets band together and offer any sort of help for her and her husband to navigate this difficult situation.