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Emilys Student Missions Trip to Honduras

Goal$2,600 USD
Raised$855 USD

Fundraiser created byEmily Elders

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Elders

Emilys Student Missions Trip to Honduras

Hi, I'm Emily!

I'm 15 years old and this summer, I have the opportunity to travel to Teupasenti, Honduras on my very first missions trip with Action Church and I am so excited I can barely stand it.

If you know me, you know my heart is pretty much always with kids. Every Sunday I get to serve in the nursery with the babies at our church, and honestly? There is nothing better. I also get to serve on our student worship team, leading my peers in worship at events like City Group and Kids Camp. Serving others and pointing people, especially kids, toward Jesus is just something I feel like I was made to do.

One of my favorite verses is Galatians 1:10. It reminds me that at the end of the day, I want to be a servant of Christ, not chasing approval or comfort, but saying yes to wherever He leads. And right now, He's leading me to Honduras.

From June 22–26, our team will be serving alongside Children's Cup at their CarePoints in Teupasenti. CarePoints are these incredible places in the community where kids come and find more than just a meal or medical care, they find people who love them, believe in them, and show them Jesus. We'll be spending time with the children, visiting families in the village, leading kids club activities, sharing meals, and just being there. Being the hands and feet of Jesus in a real, loving way.

That's what gets me the most. Just being there for these kids. Letting them know they are seen and loved and that Jesus is real and He is for them.

Something that makes this trip extra special to me is my big brother Ethan is one of the leaders on this trip. The fact that we get to experience our very first missions trip together is something I will never forget. I'm so grateful for that.

To make this trip happen, I need to raise $2600. Every dollar goes directly toward getting me to Honduras and allowing me to serve these kids and families. Whether you're able to give $5 or $500, it truly matters and I am so grateful.

If you can't give financially, I would love your prayers. Pray for our team, for the children and families we'll meet, and for my own heart as I step into this for the first time.

Thank you for believing in me and helping send me. I can't wait to come home and tell you everything. 🤍

Emily Elders

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