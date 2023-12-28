Campaign Image

Supporting Emily Rainey

 USD $2,000

 USD $450

Emily Rainey is a kind soul who has fallen on hard times since her husband Greg passed away a year ago. Greg was her life and they were very close. Since his passing she has struggled with PTSD, anxiety and depression. She recently lost her job and needs a hand to pay for medicine and food. Please find it in you heart to help a young widow to see God's love and provision in her life.
"Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world." - James 1:27

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

God bless you Emily!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you Emily!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

David Doyle told me your story. I hope this helps. God bless you. Keep the faith. Loaves and fishes will multiply.

Alex
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending prayers and a little help. We all need a hand everyone in a while. I hope you feel better soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you Emily! Praying for you!

