Supporting Emily Rainey

Emily Rainey is a kind soul who has fallen on hard times since her husband Greg passed away a year ago. Greg was her life and they were very close. Since his passing she has struggled with PTSD, anxiety and depression. She recently lost her job and needs a hand to pay for medicine and food. Please find it in you heart to help a young widow to see God's love and provision in her life.

"Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world." - James 1:27

