Supporting Emily Rainey

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $450
Campaign funds will be received by Emily Rainey
Emily Rainey is a kind soul who has fallen on hard times since her husband Greg passed away a year ago. Greg was her life and they were very close. Since his passing she has struggled with PTSD, anxiety and depression. She recently lost her job and needs a hand to pay for medicine and food. Please find it in you heart to help a young widow to see God's love and provision in her life.
"Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world." - James 1:27
God bless you Emily!
Praying for you!
Praying for you Emily!
David Doyle told me your story. I hope this helps. God bless you. Keep the faith. Loaves and fishes will multiply.
Sending prayers and a little help. We all need a hand everyone in a while. I hope you feel better soon.
God bless you Emily! Praying for you!
