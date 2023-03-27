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Emily&Ava’s Legal Fight to Worship God

Goal$13,000 USD
Raised$6,816 USD

Fundraiser created byEmily Bickford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Emily Bickford

Emily&Ava’s Legal Fight to Worship God

Emily and Ava’s Legal Fight To Worship God


On December 18, 2024, after over a three-year-long legal battle for attending church with her 12-year-old daughter, the Maine District Court in Cumberland County unconstitutionally ruled to revoke Emily's parental rights and responsibilities. This order will be petitioned with the US Supreme court, but with that comes more legal fees that Emily is not able to cover on her own. Please consider helping if you are able to share the financial burden and let’s fight this battle for freedom together and get Emily and her daughter back to a church to worship our LORD in spirit and truth. 


The current order we received on 12/18/2024 states the following:

“The court concludes that a narrowly tailored restriction of [mother - Emily's] rights is as follows: [father - Matthew] is allocated the right and responsibility to make decisions regarding whether [daughter] attends any services, gatherings, or events associated with Calvary Chapel; whether and what material, literature, video, or other messaging associated with, or created or published by, Calvary Chapel she reviews; and whether she associates or communicates with any member of Calvary Chapel other than [Emily]. As to [daughter's] participation in any other church or religious organization, or [daughter's] exposure to the teachings of any religious philosophy or of the Bible in general - the parties shall continue to share parental rights and responsibilities and are required to jointly research the church, organization, or teachings and discuss whether [daughter's] participation and exposure is in her best interests. However, given [mother's] history of relinquishing her independent decision making to Calvary Chapel, [father] is awarded the right to make final decisions regarding [daughter's] participation in other churches and religious organizations in the event of a dispute between the parties. Finally, in their communications with [daughter] on topic matters of religion or faith-based beliefs, the parties may not disparage the other party in any way, nor shall either party make any disparaging comment or judgment regarding the other party's beliefs, instead encouraging [daughter] to discuss each party's beliefs directly with that party.”


please consider helping Emily to secure the next $5000 retainer for her local lawyer needed for the district courts.


thank you♥️

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