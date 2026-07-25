Emergent medical fundraiser

Hello, this is the last thing on planet earth that I want to do but alas here we are... i became extremely ill as soon as I moved including but not limited to seemingly unending pneumonia, broken feet/toes, a fatal arythmia, so many psychiatric issues etc, etc, etc. I do not have any insurance yet as my insurance is still in a different state and the medical bills including absolutely necessary medications are just continuing to crush me. I never wanted to do this and im sorry to have to ask for help (trust me, im in tears writing this) if you can donate please believe that every sent helps and it will be paid back. If you cant help please consider sharing this fundraiser

Everything, absolutely everything helps, I am desperate. Please pray about this, thank yall and love yall and im sorry to have to ask