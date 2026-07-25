A Faithful Mom's Quiet Call For Help

Returning Home with Her Children.

For over thirty years, this devoted mother has poured her life into serving others—traveling across continents to share hope, teach, and build bridges in places like the Czech Republic, Romania, Ukraine, and London. She ministered to women who needed a friend, taught English while quietly sharing the gospel, and carried the light of Christ into corners that felt forgotten. Her work was never about spotlight; it was about obedience, kindness, and showing up where God sent her.

Then life shifted. A precious child arrived with serious health challenges, followed by more little ones who need extra care. What began as a joyful season became a full-time calling: nurturing three beautiful kids with complex needs—heart issues, developmental hurdles, anxiety that weighs heavy. Their dad, facing his own deep struggles, has given his blessing for them to return to America. He stays behind for now, but the children—U.S. citizens by birth—deserve the stability and support only home can give.

Right now, they’re in the UK, squeezed by rising costs, government pressure on how they learn, and a housing crunch that feels suffocating. Missouri calls—family nearby, better resources for special needs, a fresh start. But the road back? Flights, shipping what little they have, first-month setup… it’s thousands upon thousands, and she’s stepping out nearly empty-handed.

She’s not asking for pity. She’s asking for partnership. This isn’t about hardship alone—it’s about a woman who’s given everything, now needing the body of Christ to lift her up. A gift here means safe travel, a roof, education that fits, and breathing room to heal. Every dollar moves them closer to Missouri soil, where roots can grow again.

We can’t share her name—privacy matters—but trust flows through friends who know her heart. If you’ve ever felt the pull to help a sister in faith carry her load, this is it. Let’s be the hands that bring her home.

A fundraiser like this gives us the unique and beautiful opportunity to live out Galatians 6:2 and the dynamic calling to carry each other’s burdens, and in this way we’ll fulfill the law of Christ.

Goal: $25,000 (covers flights for four, basic shipping, initial housing deposit, and a cushion for medical setup—realistic, not extravagant).





Just to add this important update: Bethany, our dear friend’s sister, has graciously stepped in to receive and distribute the funds for this beautiful family.

Every dollar will be used with love and care to support this Mom and her three special children as they make this life-changing move from the UK to Missouri. The plan is clear and intentional:

• First, preparing transitional housing so they have a safe, stable place to land.

• Next, covering moving expenses such as flights and shipping their belongings.

• Then, walking with them through the long road ahead as we help establish disability support for the children and work toward long-term sustainability.

Bethany’s involvement ensures the funds are stewarded responsibly and directly benefit this family we all care so deeply about.

We’re trusting God to provide through His people, just as He has carried them this far. If you feel led to give, pray, or share, it means more than you know. Every act of generosity is an expression of Christ’s love to a family in need.



